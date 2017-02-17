Katy Perry steps into shoe designing, names styles for Hillary Clinton, Lena Dunham

Katy Perry’s debut shoe collection arrived Thursday and one pair is already a front-runner.
The devoted and enthusiastic Hillary Clinton supporter named it after her favorite female politician.
The blush-punk “Hillary” pumps ($139) have clear block heels filled with tiny gold accents. “It’s got stars in the heel, so it’s a pep in her step,” Perry told People.
The 40 pieces in Katy Perry Collections, which retail from about $59 to $299, are named after Perry’s favorite girlfriends and female family members, famous and otherwise, she said.
Two, for instance, are named after “Girls” stars Lena Dunham and Allison Williams. The Lena is a sparkly, $129 sneaker for Perry’s tomboy friend; the $119 patent A.W. pumps are classic but edgy.
“So they’re all getting their own shoe, I guess, so that’s really fun. I tried to pair the shoes that best represented their personality,” Perry told People. “I didn’t necessarily shape the shoe after them, but I decided to make the shoes more name specific in the end.”
She said people have been asking her for years when she was going to get into fashion.
“It’s always been simmering under the surface, but I wanted to do it the right way and be the real creative contributor,” she said. “This is something that I’ve created from the bottom up.”
Comments