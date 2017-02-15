U.S. Sen. Kid Rock? There is some GOP support in Michigan

As if politics couldn’t get any weirder these days ...
Kid Rock’s name has been mentioned as a potential contender for Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow’s U.S. Senate seat next year, according to Roll Call.
Apparently his name was spoken at a Michigan Republican Party gathering last weekend.
Fox News checked out the report with a Michigan Republican Party rep who said that, as far as she knows, no one has reached out to Rock.
“I think he would be awesome,” Michigan GOP press officer Sarah Anderson told Fox. “I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a movement for him to run, but to my knowledge he has not been asked.”
The rocker, who a few years back said he leaned libertarian, has supported Republican candidates in recent years — Mitt Romney, Ben Carson and Donald Trump.
His real name is Robert Ritchie.
Common sense demands his name on the ballot be “KIIIIIIIIID Rock!”
Cue more snark.
If Kid Rock runs as Republican Senator from Michigan Eminem should run against him as a Democrat and the debates should be freestyle.— (((James Urbaniak))) (@JamesUrbaniak) February 15, 2017
I was going to make a joke about Kid Rock doing for the Senate what he's done for music but the Senate already sucks.— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) February 15, 2017
You know... Pre-2016 people would have laughed at this... "Kid Rock"— (@schultz812) February 15, 2017
GOP: Celebrities should shut their mouths on politics!— Jason (@jwright329) February 15, 2017
Also GOP: Hey guys, how about Kid Rock for Senate?
Instead of Kid Rock you can elect an old busted Trans Am that's up on blocks. You can put a stupid hat on it if it makes you feel better.— Jake Vig (@Jake_Vig) February 15, 2017
