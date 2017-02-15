New York Fashion Week: Tiffany Trump, Planned Parenthood and men in black

New York Fashion Week has some special attendees this week: the men and women of the Secret Service.
Good thing they’re wearing black.
Tiffany’s turn
Were people really snubbing first daughter Tiffany Trump at the Phillip Plein show on Monday night?
Fashionista.com editor-in-chief Alyssa Vingan Klein noted in a tweet that “no editors want to sit near Tiffany Trump. SHOCKER.”
And, New York magazine reported that: “Once she was seated, two editors from a top women’s magazine immediately got up and left. Other well-known influencers nearby requested seat changes shortly after.”
But a friend of Trump’s, “Rich Kid of Instagram” Andrew Warren, later posted a photo of himself with her at the show and wrote: “Me and my best #lastnight at @philippplein78 @philipppleininternational. (ps. That seat was never empty it was reserved for (Plein’s) family).”
(Trump was actually upstaged by Madonna, who arrived a “full hour late” and caused a roar that “could be heard across the atrium as a massive crush of photographers rushed over, screaming for photos,” the magazine noted.)
Trump attended the show surrounded by a full Secret Service detail. She and her mother, Donald Trump’s second wife, Marla Maples, were also escorted by the Secret Service at Chinese designer Taoray Want’s show over the weekend.
Tiffany Trump Took The Secret Service On A Field Trip To Fashion Weekhttps://t.co/CSSFtTx1sv pic.twitter.com/DhuOuY5wWW— Gothamist (@Gothamist) February 11, 2017
The Daily Beast noted that Trump found friendlier territory in a front row seat at designer Dennis Basso’s show on Tuesday.
Basso, a longtime friend of Ivana Trump’s, refused to get sucked into commenting on the country’s current political climate.
“I really don’t discuss politics. I’m all about fashion,” he told The Daily Beast. “I know them as a family: that’s all I can comment on. I’ve known the children since they were born. They’re lovely people.”
Chelsea Clinton was there, too
Vanity Fair notes that former first daughter Chelsea Clinton has also been spotted at Fashion Week, thought not in as high-profile a way as Trump.
Clinton reportedly avoided a media fuss, and much attention from the crowd, by sliding quietly into friend Tanya Taylor’s show last week.
Clinton threw her support behind the Council of Fashion Designer of America’s collaboration this year with Planned Parenthood.
The Fashion Stands with Planned Parenthood campaign is marked by pink pins being given to front-row attendees and worn by staff, designers and models at the shows.
Women power
You can’t miss the “strong women” theme at many shows.
Tory Burch used steely socialite Tracy Lord, portrayed by Katharine Hepburn in “The Philadelphia Story,” as a muse.
Tracy Reese paid homage to powerful feminist voices and activists including Angela Davis and Gloria Steinem.
The “strong woman” theme was seen backstage at Chromat’s show, where signs hung on the wall that read: “You are now a #Chromatbabe/Walk fast powerful strong/Women taking over the world!”
Most pointedly, the organizers of last month’s Women’s March appeared on the runway to open designer Mara Hoffman’s show by reading their mission statement.
They also read quotes by activists and poets Davis, Audre Lorde and Maya Angelou, ending each reading with the words, “hear our voice.”
Women's March organizers opened Mara Hoffman's show at New York Fashion Week https://t.co/699kPoF98d pic.twitter.com/blMsh98xoL— Jezebel (@Jezebel) February 15, 2017
Make America fashionable again
There’s really no escaping the political statements.
But Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne’s brand Public School took the extra step to redesign the iconic, red “Make America Great Again” ball cap.
They sent models down the runway wearing “Make America New York” ballcaps, homage to the city’s status as a melting pot.
Fur is back
Kim Kardashian West arrived in New York City Monday for husband Kanye West’s Yeezy show this week wearing what Vogue called a “head-turning graphic patchwork fur coat.”
On the runways? The Daily Beast notes that fashion’s self-imposed ban on using fur seems to be over.
Diane von Furstenberg, Altuzarra, and Prabal Gurung all sent furs in vibrant colors down the runway - though some of it was said to be faux. J. Crew’s collection also includes fur bags in bright colors and animal prints.
“Everywhere is showing fur,” said designer Basso, noted for his, well, furs.
