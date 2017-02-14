Stargazing

February 14, 2017 5:50 PM

Did Carlos Santana die? Nope, he just said Beyoncé is ‘not a singer’

Stargazing

Your daily fix of celebrity news and other viral phenoms

By Kathy Lu

klu@kcstar.com

Hold up.

The legendary Carlos Santana may be Carlos Santana but he just poked Beyoncé’s Beyhive — big time.

The New Zealand Herald posted a story Tuesday that quotes Santana explaining why Adele won more Grammys on Sunday night than Beyonce. Adele’s “25” won all the major categories at the show — song of the year, record of the year, album of the year — over Beyoncé’s “Lemonade.”

Adele won more awards, but the Grammys were Beyoncé’s show

 

“I think that Adele won because she can sing, sing,” Santana told AAP (Australian Associated Press).

“With all respect to our sister Beyoncé, Beyoncé is very beautiful to look at and it’s more like modeling kind of music —music to model a dress — she’s not a singer, singer, with all respect to her,” he said.

And soon, Carlos Santana was trending on Twitter, prompting many to wonder if he had died.

But not everyone thought he was off the mark.

Grammys 2017 fashion: Blue Ivy channels Prince, a golden Cee Lo Green, twin red dresses

 

Anyone who watched the show, though, knows that even Adele wasn’t comfortable with winning album of the year.

She broke her award in half to share it with Beyonce, saying in her acceptance speech: “I can’t possibly accept this award. ... The ‘Lemonade’ album was just so monumental, Beyoncé. It was so monumental and well thought-out and beautiful and soul-baring... we appreciate that. All of us artists here adore you. You are our light.”

Then there was this tweet.

And this acceptance speech from Beyoncé.

So we feel confident that despite Santana’s comments, the ladies are gonna be just fine.

Related content

Stargazing

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

View more video

Entertainment Videos