Did Carlos Santana die? Nope, he just said Beyoncé is ‘not a singer’

Hold up.
The legendary Carlos Santana may be Carlos Santana but he just poked Beyoncé’s Beyhive — big time.
The New Zealand Herald posted a story Tuesday that quotes Santana explaining why Adele won more Grammys on Sunday night than Beyonce. Adele’s “25” won all the major categories at the show — song of the year, record of the year, album of the year — over Beyoncé’s “Lemonade.”
“I think that Adele won because she can sing, sing,” Santana told AAP (Australian Associated Press).
“With all respect to our sister Beyoncé, Beyoncé is very beautiful to look at and it’s more like modeling kind of music —music to model a dress — she’s not a singer, singer, with all respect to her,” he said.
And soon, Carlos Santana was trending on Twitter, prompting many to wonder if he had died.
"With all respect to MJ's greatness, MJ pushed off Byron Russell in Game 6 - he's not the best, best, he's just a shooter"— Darth Silverous™ (@World_Wide_Wob) February 14, 2017
- Carlos Santana pic.twitter.com/Xn0Gqew0AW
The fact that Carlos Santana said those comments after he's performed on stage with Beyoncé at halftime and witnessed her talent is baffling— eh (@Bowtobee) February 14, 2017
When I saw Carlos Santana trending, I was scared he died. But it was just him insulting Beyonce and now I'm scared he'll be assassinated.— Alex Iosiovich (@Alex_Iosiovich) February 14, 2017
Carlos Santana gonna have the #Beyhive coming after him like pic.twitter.com/09Stu9aLkR— ✭Petty Pendergrass✭ (@SoopaMannieB) February 14, 2017
I think "Carlos Santana" mis-spoke or forgot the vocal ability and range of Beyoncé....and I'm not a huge Bey Fan even tho "Shining" is fire— Gemini Jones (@THEREALGEMINIJ) February 14, 2017
Carlos santana tried to make this adele vs. beyonce. theres no point in comparing 2 great artists who love each other, but he had to be rude— tomika laryngitis (@thelem0nadestan) February 14, 2017
But not everyone thought he was off the mark.
Beyoncé sang on key last Sunday. Adele did not. Beyoncé also sounded great when Carlos Santana asked her to perform. https://t.co/o491XqFdNG— Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) February 14, 2017
People are mad about Carlos Santana but ADELE IS THE BETTER VOCALIST. BEYONCÉ IS A GREAT PERFORMER BUT ADELE IS A BETTER SINGER.— Cupid Pablo (@the_names_dick) February 14, 2017
"Carlos Santana" What is the big deal? It is the truth! Adele can hit notes Beyoncé cannot even come close to! Stop hating on Carlos ...— Delsina (@delsina363) February 14, 2017
Carlos Santana is a legend. Beyoncé is great performer but she has a ways to go to reach his heights!— Evelyn (@EvdelC85) February 14, 2017
Carlos Santana is trending....Carlos is top 5 greatest guitarist all time, he played with Coke Escovedo who's Sheila E.'s Uncle...— TheBlackConsigliere (@KennethDeweese) February 14, 2017
This is the world we live in, do not have opinions EVER, Carlos Santana, unless you are with the majority or u will b crucified.— Stephanie Conroy (@Stephie_Lark) February 14, 2017
Carlos Santana just said what everyone who isn't a angry black chick with a flower crown avi was thinking.— Chicago Joe (@adudeinaplace2) February 14, 2017
Carlos Santana is a musician and Beyoncé is an entertainer. They are both equally as talented, just different.— Noel (@Frogerta) February 14, 2017
Anyone who watched the show, though, knows that even Adele wasn’t comfortable with winning album of the year.
She broke her award in half to share it with Beyonce, saying in her acceptance speech: “I can’t possibly accept this award. ... The ‘Lemonade’ album was just so monumental, Beyoncé. It was so monumental and well thought-out and beautiful and soul-baring... we appreciate that. All of us artists here adore you. You are our light.”
Then there was this tweet.
Adele on Beyoncé backstage: "I thought it was her year. What the fuck does she have to do to win album of the year?"— Andrew Barker (@barkerrant) February 13, 2017
And this acceptance speech from Beyoncé.
So we feel confident that despite Santana’s comments, the ladies are gonna be just fine.
