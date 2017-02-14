Remember ‘Hot Felon’? Now he’s heating up the runway at New York Fashion Week

Jeremy Meeks is the body that just keeps on giving.
First, people fell in love with his chiseled face and his single-teardrop tattoo, as photographed by the Stockton (Calif.) Police Department for his mugshot in 2014.
The internet dubbed the blue-eyed Meeks the “Hot Felon,” “Blue-Eyed Bandit” and “Jail Bae” and turned him into an overnight viral star.
The self-admitted gang member, who had previously served two years in prison for a grand theft conviction, was sentenced to two more years in prison for felony possession of a firearm.
After he got out of prison last year, fans saw the rest of him when he began parlaying that unearned fame into a modeling career. He’s chronicling his new work on his Instagram page, where the married father of two also posts photos of his wife and two kids.
His transformation from ex-con to runway model came full circle Monday night when he made his debut at New York Fashion Week in designer Philipp Plein’s show.
The 6-foot-1-inch tower of man candy strutted in front of a glittery audience that included Tiffany Trump, Madonna, Kylie Jenner and Tyga, according to the New York Post.
Orange might be the new black for TV prisoners, but at fashion week black is still black. Meeks wore a long black puffer jacket with a fur-trimmed hood and black track jacket over moto-inspired pants.
Backstage he showed off what has earned him legions of fans, a luxury mansion and a Maserati sports car: He took off his shirt for photos.
“Meeks may have a checkered past ... but he’s not the first person with a rap sheet to take the spotlight in the fashion world: Winona Ryder and Naomi Campbell have had their run-ins with the law, and both bounced back,” declared fashion bible Vogue.
“He now appears to be a loving husband and father to his wife and two sons. A criminal record is not something to be glamorized — but a reformed ex-con who happens to be criminally good-looking? That’s one way to shake up a model casting moment.”
