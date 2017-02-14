Trump adviser Stephen Miller stirs up late-night comedy, and an offer from Zach Braff

Suddenly, Stephen Miller is chum in a sea of starving sharks.
The 31-year-old senior White House policy adviser for President Donald Trump made the rounds on Sunday talk shows pledging allegiance to his boss with full-throated, headline-making passion.
On “Face the Nation” he proclaimed to John Dickerson “that the powers of the president to protect our country are very substantial and will not be questioned.”
It looked like this:
Miller made his boss happy.
Congratulations Stephen Miller- on representing me this morning on the various Sunday morning shows. Great job!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017
Other folks? Not so much. And just like that, Miller became a punchline.
On Twitter ...
Just watched that Stephen Miller video. That guy was made in an unlikeability factory using leftover parts from serial killers.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 13, 2017
@zachbraff @nbcsnl He kinda looks like this Russian singer Vitas... pic.twitter.com/yk5512ruvS— stefanie (@withstefanie) February 13, 2017
@withstefanie @zachbraff @nbcsnl Or the bishop's assistant in V for Vendetta: pic.twitter.com/bT1MYOW5sw— CaptHandlebar (@CaptHandlebar) February 13, 2017
@zachbraff @nbcsnl Beverly Hills Cop era Jonathan Banks would have been the perfect Stephen Miller. pic.twitter.com/iqaMLxRd7B— David Michaels (@davpel) February 13, 2017
Former “Scrubs” star Zach Braff is now itching to play Miller on “Saturday Night Live,” where Melissa McCarthy’s recent send-ups of White House press secretary Sean Spicer have become comedy gold.
Braff tweeted that he’s willing to go to extremes for the part. His fans are championing him for the role.
Dear Lorne, I will shave my head to play this guy. Pleeeease. @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/60p0TEPh7N— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) February 13, 2017
@zachbraff @nbcsnl its uncanny! pic.twitter.com/9iZbHPQJFU— Toots (@OllieToots) February 13, 2017
On Monday, late-night hosts sunk their teeth into Miller and his declaration that the power of the president “will not be questioned.”
“The only way that statement could be more terrifying is if he yelled it in German,” joked Seth Meyers on NBC’s “Late Night.”
On CBS, “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, no fan of Trump, ran a clip of Miller declaring to George Stephanopoulos on Sunday that he would go on “any show, anywhere, anytime ... and say the president of the United States is correct, 100 percent.”
Colbert invited Miller to come on his show.
“If you don’t show up, I’m gonna call you a liar,” challenged Colbert. “And if you do show up, I’m gonna call you a liar to your face.”
