February 14, 2017 10:04 AM

Trump adviser Stephen Miller stirs up late-night comedy, and an offer from Zach Braff

By Lisa Gutierrez

Suddenly, Stephen Miller is chum in a sea of starving sharks.

The 31-year-old senior White House policy adviser for President Donald Trump made the rounds on Sunday talk shows pledging allegiance to his boss with full-throated, headline-making passion.

On “Face the Nation” he proclaimed to John Dickerson “that the powers of the president to protect our country are very substantial and will not be questioned.”

It looked like this:

Miller made his boss happy.

Other folks? Not so much. And just like that, Miller became a punchline.

On Twitter ...

Former “Scrubs” star Zach Braff is now itching to play Miller on “Saturday Night Live,” where Melissa McCarthy’s recent send-ups of White House press secretary Sean Spicer have become comedy gold.

Braff tweeted that he’s willing to go to extremes for the part. His fans are championing him for the role.

On Monday, late-night hosts sunk their teeth into Miller and his declaration that the power of the president “will not be questioned.”

“The only way that statement could be more terrifying is if he yelled it in German,” joked Seth Meyers on NBC’s “Late Night.”

On CBS, “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, no fan of Trump, ran a clip of Miller declaring to George Stephanopoulos on Sunday that he would go on “any show, anywhere, anytime ... and say the president of the United States is correct, 100 percent.”

Colbert invited Miller to come on his show.

“If you don’t show up, I’m gonna call you a liar,” challenged Colbert. “And if you do show up, I’m gonna call you a liar to your face.”

