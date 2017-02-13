‘SNL’ spoofs Russell Stover with Black History Month chocolates

Russell Stover’s heart-shaped box of chocolates is such an iconic Valentine’s gift that the sweets scored a shout-out of sorts from “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend.
“SNL” created a parody commercial for a Russell Stover confection that doesn’t exist in real life — a Black History month heart-shaped box of chocolates because “February isn’t only about Valentine’s Day.”
As the confused recipients — black women — receive the chocolates from their white boyfriends, the narrator says: “Inside you’ll find 28 scrumptious African-American heroes, one for each delicious day of this important month. Because a deep, rich culture deserves a deep, rich chocolate.”
Yep. The tiny little chocolates are supposed to look like the faces of African-American icons. The flavors are identified on the lid.
Martin Luther King Jr. comes in “I Have a Cream” flavor.
Michelle Obama comes in healthy “Carrot Cream.”
And there’s one white chocolate in the box — Bill Clinton.
Someone on YouTube suggested that Barack Obama’s flavor should be “Yes, We Pecan.”
If only they were real …
is not even gonna lie to you. If I got some #RussellStover #BlackHistoryMonth chocolates, I'd freeze them and love them FOREVER. #SNL— Shamontiel (@Maroonsista) February 12, 2017
(If you want to see how real Russell Stover candies are made in Kansas City, click here.)
