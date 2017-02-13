Stargazing

February 13, 2017 9:32 AM

‘SNL’ spoofs Russell Stover with Black History Month chocolates

Stargazing

Your daily fix of celebrity news and other viral phenoms

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

Russell Stover’s heart-shaped box of chocolates is such an iconic Valentine’s gift that the sweets scored a shout-out of sorts from “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend.

“SNL” created a parody commercial for a Russell Stover confection that doesn’t exist in real life — a Black History month heart-shaped box of chocolates because “February isn’t only about Valentine’s Day.”

As the confused recipients — black women — receive the chocolates from their white boyfriends, the narrator says: “Inside you’ll find 28 scrumptious African-American heroes, one for each delicious day of this important month. Because a deep, rich culture deserves a deep, rich chocolate.”

Yep. The tiny little chocolates are supposed to look like the faces of African-American icons. The flavors are identified on the lid.

Martin Luther King Jr. comes in “I Have a Cream” flavor.

Michelle Obama comes in healthy “Carrot Cream.”

And there’s one white chocolate in the box — Bill Clinton.

Someone on YouTube suggested that Barack Obama’s flavor should be “Yes, We Pecan.”

If only they were real …

(If you want to see how real Russell Stover candies are made in Kansas City, click here.)

Related content

Stargazing

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

View more video

Entertainment Videos