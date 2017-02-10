The week that was: Lady Gaga, Melissa McCarthy and Rosie O’Donnell

SUNDAY: Huzzah! And, lo, from high above Houston’s NRG Stadium came an angel named Lady Gaga to sing to them, “This land was made for you and me.”
MONDAY: Hmmmm. After Melissa McCarthy’s riotous send-up of White House press secretary Sean Spicer, rumors fly that Rosie O’Donnell might play White House adviser Steve Bannon. Says Rosie, via Twitter, “available — if called I will serve.”
TUESDAY: Horrors! R.I.P., “Battlestar Galactica” star Richard Hatch.
WEDNESDAY: Huzzah! Hey, where did all the nerds go? Oh, right. Wednesday is new comic book day, Netflix dropped a trailer for its upcoming series featuring Marvel martial arts hero “Iron Fist” and FX debuted the X-Men-based series “Legion,” which was actually pretty good.
THURSDAY
Hmmm. Word leaks that NBC is in talks to revive “American Idol.” No, it’s not your imagination. The final episode of the show’s last season ever was only nine months ago, which was, like, sooo long ago. lol.
FRIDAY
Huzzah! Thank goodness football is over. We get decent movies again. “The Lego Batman Movie” and “John Wick: Chapter 2” open, as does “Fifty Shades Darker,” if that’s your thing.
