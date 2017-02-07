Actor Scott Foley grosses out people with a video of how he eats scrambled eggs

There are probably hundreds of ways to eat scrambled eggs, but apparently “Scandal” and “Felicity” star Scott Foley has found one that really grosses people out.
He spreads peanut butter on his eggs.
(Is that a KCK thing? Foley was born there.)
He posted a video of said sacrilege Monday on Instagram.
“Good morn! Give it a shot. Seriously,” he wrote.
The video reveals that his 2-year-old son, Konrad, likes his eggs this way, too. “It’s a family thing. It’s a protein thing,” Foley explains.
Thirty minutes after he posted it, the video had scooped up 10,000 likes, prompting Foley to post another video.
“You guys are insane — insane,” he said. “It’s so good. Don’t knock it till you try it. Thanks! Peanut butter eggs. Dig it.”
More than 50,000 views later, though, the overall response seemed to be “yuck!”
“Have you lost your mind?” one commenter wondered on Instagram.
“Wow. it’s been ten years of nothing but love for you, but this may end it all for me!” cried another.
“How can I be repulsed and intrigued at the same time?” wrote a very confused fan.
Even People magazine shook it’s celebrity-lovin’ head at the actor.
“Admittedly, the nutty spread would add an extra dose of protein to jumpstart the morning but we’ll just leave the PB in our smoothies for now,” it wrote. “Sorry, Scott.”
Foley added the hashtag #peanutbutterismykryptonite to the second video, which prompted fans to share their favorite/weird ways to eat peanut butter.
“You should try peanut butter and pickle sandwiches!!! So good!”
“@scottkfoley have to try peanut butter, mayo and crisp iceberg lettuce on white bread sandwich! Seriously you will become addicted!”
We’ll be back in a Jif. Suddenly we’re not feeling so well.
