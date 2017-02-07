Actor Scott Foley grosses out people with a video of how he eats scrambled eggs

2:04 Kansas guards Frank Mason, Josh Jackson on 74-71 win over Kansas State Pause

2:36 The best celebrity cameos of Super Bowl 51 commercials

1:16 Lady Gaga flies solo at Super Bowl halftime show

1:50 Chiefs' Travis Kelce stars in new E! reality show

1:47 Chiefs' Marcus Peters explains why he raised fist during anthem

1:19 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens signs 'right-to-work' legislation

2:47 Bill Self says Kansas State crowd's energy helped Kansas win

1:54 Test scores are up in Kansas City Public Schools

12:42 Analysis: Kansas 74, Kansas State 71