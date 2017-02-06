Bernie Sanders is fashion’s new muse ... seriously

Bernie Sanders isn’t known as a clothes horse.
Last year New York magazine wrote “An Ode to Bernie Sanders’s Rumpled Style.”
“The styling toolkit for his recent Hollywood Reporter shoot required a lint roller and not much else,” the magazine noted.
Once, Sanders told a reporter that “I admire your taste in fashion,” after the blue sports coat the reporter was wearing caught his eye.
Sanders held the sleeve of his jacket up next to the reporter’s — and it looked like they had on the exact same blazer from Marshalls discount retailer.
But boy did the “rumpled” senator from Vermont make a big splash recently at Paris Fashion Week.
During its Fall 2017 menswear show, French fashion house Balenciaga debuted a number of pieces with a logo that looked very familiar to a lot of people: It was Sanders’ campaign logo, tweaked.
“Demna Gvasalia’s runway looks read Balenciaga in Sanders’s signature font with three wavy lines underneath,” Vogue reported. “To the fashion set the inspiration was obvious.”
The fashion house’s name, written in the Sanders-inspired design, showed up on T-shirts, jackets and blanket scarves sent down the runway.
Balenciaga incorporated Bernie Sanders' campaign logo for their F/W 2017 collection. #Balenciaga2017 pic.twitter.com/jo0pOnz3ux— models daily (@supermodeldaiIy) January 18, 2017
On Sunday, CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Sanders, who is expected to speak at a Democratic Party event this month in Topeka, what he thought about the homage.
“Of my many attributes, being a great dresser or a fashion maven is not one of them,” the former presidential candidate said, laughing.
Vogue begged to differ.
“Don’t slight yourself, Bernie; if we know anything, fashion folks will be lining up to buy those Balenciaga pieces in droves,” it predicted.
How do you say “Feel the Bern” in French?
