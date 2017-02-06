Monday Mixer: Missouri’s Jason Kander spars with Tomi Lahren; Rob Riggle gets on his horse

0:17 Chiefs Travis Kelce celebrates AFC West title with fans Pause

1:57 Education secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

0:47 KCK women returns to her house and finds it in flames

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

1:17 Where Kansas City ranks nationally for TV sports ratings

0:30 Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration