Monday Mixer: Missouri’s Jason Kander spars with Tomi Lahren; Rob Riggle gets on his horse

Former Democratic Senate candidate Jason Kander from Missouri sat in with conservative commentator Tomi Lahren on Friday’s episode of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.”
Rather than stating who said what and somehow be accused of bias one way or another, we’ve embedded the full episode below so you can just watch and make up your own mind how it went.
▪ Jimmy Kimmel was rather intrigued by the name of Lawrence high school football player Kobe Buffalomeat.
Kobe, a football recruit for Illinois State, is a 6-foot-7-inch Lawrence High School offensive tackle of Choctaw, Cherokee and Cheyenne-Arapahoe descent.
You can watch Kimmel interviewing Kobe on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in the clip below.
▪ Wichita may seem far away by car or even plane, but in galactic terms, it’s basically in the neighborhood, so we’re comfortable printing the following:
“Star Wars” actor Harrison Ford was in the neighborhood last week, when he stopped for breakfast in Wichita.
Ford, an avid pilot and airplane owner, frequently comes to Wichita to get his plane serviced. Read our sister paper the Wichita Eagle’s story on his visits to three area restaurants here.
▪ KC’s Rob Riggle, who was front and center for Fox’s Super Bowl coverage, will play his former commander in “Horse Soldiers.”
According to Deadline, Riggle will play Max Bowers, an Army colonel who is part of 12 special forces sent to Afghanistan following 9/11 . Riggle, who served in the Marines, served under Col. Bowers during his time in Afghanistan, when Bowers was the commanding officer of the 3rd Battalion, Special Forces Group.
Also in the film: Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, Michael Penn and Trevonte Rhodes. The film is an adaptation of Doug Stanton’s nonfiction book, and it will be directed by Nicolai Fuglsig, who once directed a mesmerizing Sony commercial featuring thousands of bouncing balls careening down a hill in San Francisco. See it below.
▪ KC’s David Dastmalchian is featured in “The Belko Experiment,” a horror thriller about a group of corporate drones who have to murder one another to escape their office building.
It’s written by “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn and directed by Greg McLean, who helmed the extremely tough to watch “Wolf Creek.”
The less violent trailer for “Belko” is below. If you want to see the intense red band version, it’s here. The film is scheduled to hit theaters March 17.
▪ Actress Kathryn Hahn (“Bad Moms,” “Step Brothers,” “Afternoon Delight”) says KC’s Paul Rudd is the biggest on-set practical joker she’s worked with. Why? Because, she told Us mag, he’s always “blaming everyone else for farts. It’s so awesome.” The clip is below, but to get to it you have to sit through some Khloe Kardashian silliness first.
▪ Longtime music fans remember that KCK’s Janelle Monáe — star of “Hidden Figures” and “Moonlight” — also is an incredible musician, and she’s back with Grimes in a strange and wonderful video that features the two battling with flaming swords. Pitchfork has a preview here.
▪ CBS’ midseason series “Superior Donuts,” which features Tipton, Mo., native David Koechner, pulled in a 1.9 rating with 10.6 million viewers in its debut last week, the highest ratings for any of the three shows premiering that Thursday (the other two: NBC’s DC Comics-based “Powerless” and CBS’ take on “Training Day”). The Hollywood Reporter said the “Donuts” ratings put it in the “upper echelon” of new comedies this season. Koechner talks with The Star about the series and his role in the upcoming third season of “Twin Peaks” here.
▪ And in case you missed it, The Star’s TV correspondent Rob Owen interviewed local actor Jason Sudeikis about Comedy Central’s “Detroiters,” on which he serves as an executive producer. Read Owen’s story here.
Weekend report
▪ Music correspondent Bill Brownlee said Datsik greeted fans Friday at the Midland with a “What’s up, ninjas?,” and the salutation sent more than 2,000 dancers in a frenzy that ended only when the house lights went up 75 minutes later. The full review is here.
▪ Classical correspondent Libby Hanssen said City in Motion’s 14th annual “A Modern Night at the Folly” gathered familiar voices of local and regional choreographers for a show connecting turbulent, angst-ridden works with pieces that encouraged compassion. The full review is here.
▪ Theater correspondent Hampton Stevens didn’t much care for “First Date” at Starlight Theatre’s Cohen Community Stage House. He warns you probably don’t want to read the review here. The show continues through Feb. 26.
On the way
▪ The Rebirth Brass Band performs Friday at the Lied Center in Lawrence. Tickets are $20-$30 through Lied.KU.edu.
▪ NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest winner Gaelynn Lea performs Saturday at the Tank Room in KC and Sunday at the Replay Lounge in Lawrence. Tickets are $10 at TheTankRoom.com, and the cover charge at the Replay is $3 (ReplayLounge.com).
▪ Ladies and gentlemen and all the lovers in the world: Avant and Keke Wyatt perform Saturday at the Uptown. Tickets are $55-$125 through TheBrickKCMO.com.
Stuff to do
▪ The KC Remodel + Garden Show is Friday through Sunday at the American Royal Center. Tickets are $8 to $10; kids 12 and under are free. More at KCRemodelAndGarden.com.
▪ Texas comedian Rodney Carrington performs Friday and Saturday at the Ameristar Casino. Tickets are $50-$70 through Ameristar.com.
▪ Professional Bull Riders come to the Sprint Center Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15-$400 through SprintCenter.com.
New this week
▪ Books: Ania Ahlborn, “The Devil Crept In”; Sarah Jio, “Always”; Elan Mastal, “All Our Wrong Todays”; Tom McAllister, “The Young Widower’s Handbook.” More here.
▪ Music: Lupe Fiasco, “Drogas Light”; the Sadies, “Northern Passages”; Thievery Corporation, “The Temple of I & I”; Jesca Hoop, “Memories Are Now.” More here.
▪ Movies: “The Lego Batman Movie”; “John Wick: Chapter 2”; “Fifty Shades Darker”; the Oscar short film nominees.
▪ Video: “Trolls”; “Loving”; “The Eagle Huntress”; “American Pastoral.” More here.
▪ Games: “8 Days”; “WWE 2K17.” More here.
