February 2, 2017 10:55 AM

Beyoncé releases more pregnancy photos — and no, they’re not from J.C. Penney

By Lisa Gutierrez

Day Two of the “Beyoncé is having twins” saga …

On Wednesday the mega star dropped the news that she’s pregnant with twins by releasing a photo of herself, belly exposed, kneeling in front of a huge, funeral-like spray of flowers.

Then a few things happened.

That photo set a record, becoming the most-liked photo on Instagram with more than 8 million likes at last count.

But Twitter also brought out its knives and started critiquing the photo. The loudest snark? “Did she get that picture taken at J.C. Penney?”

Then - for the win — J.C. Penney’s social media folks sounded off, retweeting some of the harshest critiques with comments of their own.

Beyoncé followed up the announcement by posting an entire pregnancy photo album, called “I Have Three Hearts,” to her website, Beyonce.com.

