Beyoncé releases more pregnancy photos — and no, they’re not from J.C. Penney

Day Two of the “Beyoncé is having twins” saga …
On Wednesday the mega star dropped the news that she’s pregnant with twins by releasing a photo of herself, belly exposed, kneeling in front of a huge, funeral-like spray of flowers.
Then a few things happened.
That photo set a record, becoming the most-liked photo on Instagram with more than 8 million likes at last count.
But Twitter also brought out its knives and started critiquing the photo. The loudest snark? “Did she get that picture taken at J.C. Penney?”
Congrats to #Beyoncé but what the hell is that announcement? Is she a bride? At a funeral? At J.C.Penney's portrait studio?— TheDogNerd (@TheDogNerd) February 1, 2017
Runs to the nearest J.C. Penney photo studio & demands the pregnant with twins Beyoncé package pic.twitter.com/EMPZdQkumM— sohail j akhavein (@sideofhail) February 1, 2017
My mom just said Beyoncé looked like she went to J.C.penney portrait studio I'm weak...— [ a s h l e y ] (@missashley_13) February 1, 2017
Then - for the win — J.C. Penney’s social media folks sounded off, retweeting some of the harshest critiques with comments of their own.
Slay. https://t.co/yE8p19IttL— J.C.Penney (@J.C.penney) February 1, 2017
Flawless. https://t.co/fDIKLq9v8N— J.C.Penney (@J.C.penney) February 1, 2017
Twirl on my haters... https://t.co/8Pd3FUKkwi— J.C.Penney (@J.C.penney) February 1, 2017
Time for us to go...to the left, to the left. We ❤️ Bey, we ❤️ the hive, we ❤️ you all. Keep the love on top.— J.C.Penney (@J.C.penney) February 1, 2017
Beyoncé followed up the announcement by posting an entire pregnancy photo album, called “I Have Three Hearts,” to her website, Beyonce.com.
