Gisele Bundchen gives hubby Tom Brady a ‘protection’ necklace for the Super Bowl

So she doesn’t trust the Patriots’ offensive line?
Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen gave husband Tom Brady a silver “protection” necklace to wear during the Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons.
The New England Patriots quarterback showed off his new fashion accessory to reporters in Houston this week.
Brady shows off necklace that Gisele gave him before he left to "protect" him. She told me, "Just get rid of ball really fast'" pic.twitter.com/6s3XJue8sH— Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 31, 2017
“She gave me this (necklace) for protection, and she’d be really happy that I’m wearing it because she doesn’t like anyone hitting me,” he told reporters.
“She always says, ‘Throw the ball really fast, really fast.’ So that’s what I try to do.”
Gisele, who married Brady in 2009, is super protective of her husband’s face, er, body, and has been known to employ anything short of voodoo dolls to help him win.
Before Super Bowl XLVI against the Giants in 2012 she sent a “Pray for Tommy” email to family and friends asking them to pray for Brady.
“I feel Tommy really needs our prayer, our support and love at this time,” she wrote, according to the New York Post.
“I kindly ask all of you to join me on this positive chain and pray for him, so he can feel confident, healthy and strong. Envision him happy and fulfilled experiencing with his team a victory this Sunday.”
It didn’t help. After the Patriots lost to the Giants that year Bundchen infamously went off on New England’s receivers, breaking that “code of brotherhood” that says you don’t smack-talk your teammates.
“You (need) to catch the ball when you’re supposed to catch the ball,” she was caught ranting after the game.
“My husband cannot f**king throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time. I can’t believe they dropped the ball so many times.”
Brady’s been getting rid of the ball super fast this season, leading to his second-lowest sack rate of his career.
So maybe he doesn’t need a pendant of Machu Picchu around his neck?
