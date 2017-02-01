Queen Bey adds to the hive! Beyonce gives us the news we all needed

Happy Black History month, indeed.
At around 12:40 this afternoon, celebrity/singer/superstar Beyonce Giselle Knowles Carter broke the internet yet again with the bombshell announcement that she and her husband, Sean “Jay Z” Carter, are expecting.
But that’s not all. Queen Bey is pregnant with twins.
The leader of the Beyhive made her announcement in typical fashion — suddenly and with no build up or PR. Because who needs PR when you’re Beyonce?
Instead, she took to her favorite social media app, Instagram, to drop the baby bump news.
“We would like to share our love and happiness,” Beyonce, 35, wrote. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. –The Carters.”
Beyonce and Jay Z have one daughter, Blue Ivy, who was born in 2012.
Not much other information is known — like the babies’ genders, due date or possible names. But given the hysterical state of social media right now, maybe that’s a good thing. In just over an hour, Beyonce’s Instagram post has more than 130,000 comments and is fast approaching 3 million likes.
Reactions are just as frenzied on Twitter:
GIRLL BEYONCÉ IS PREGNANT pic.twitter.com/oSarXoDmQj— JAY VERSACE (@tharealversace) February 1, 2017
BEYONCÉ. PREGNANT. TWINS. SWEET JESUS MOTHER OF MARY WHAT A GIFT FOR 2017 pic.twitter.com/GClH3M4yJi— chantelle (@chantelleq1) February 1, 2017
YALL AINT HEAR BEYONCÉ PREGNANT????? RELAX https://t.co/9KiB1aFZZJ— ✨Ricky Ticky Tan✨ (@Remdelarem) February 1, 2017
I WANT BEYONCÉ TO GIVE BIRTH TO ME— Brennen Taylor (@BrennenTaylor) February 1, 2017
Media: This is awful, everyone is going crazy! The country is falling apart! We need a distraction, what can we do?— Dumb Beezie (@dumbbeezie) February 1, 2017
Beyonce: I got this
The announcement comes with a little less than two weeks to go until the 59th Grammy Awards, where Beyonce’s smash sixth studio visual album, “Lemonade,” is up for nine awards including best music video, best music film and the awards for album, record and song of the year.
Part of the intrigue surrounding “Lemonade” was how many of the album’s songs dealt with themes of marital problems and infidelity. Many took the lyrics as hints at signs of trouble within the Carter household. But all of that seems to be put to rest now as the first family of music appears to be only getting stronger.
Becky with the good hair who?
Aaron Randle: 816-234-4060, @aaronronel
