Andy Cohen wants Kellyanne Conway and her ‘alternative facts’ on ‘Real Housewives’

Finally, a reality TV show we might actually watch.
During an episode this week of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Andy Cohen said presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway would be “amazing” on the “Real Housewives” series.
“I’m begging her to just consider a spot on the ‘Housewives’ if she gets bored,” said Cohen, the series’ executive producer. “She’d be amazing!”
He told Meyers that he had compared the election to reality TV.
“I’ve been saying for a year — I was calling all the debates 'Housewives reunions,' because they were,” he said. “The parallels to the Housewives and a lot of things that happened during the election, there are so many.”
The host of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” was beside himself when he heard Conway coin the phrase “alternative facts” when referring to White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s first, and already infamous, press briefing.
“My favorite statement ever made in the history of ever,” Cohen told Meyers.
He was beside himself at the possibility that the phrase would fall from the lips of at least one of the Housewives.
“I’m waiting for (the Housewives) to bust it out,” he said. “I’m taping the Beverly Hills reunion in like a week, and I’m waiting for Lisa Rinna to be like, ‘Well, no, that’s an alternative fact.’”
He told Meyers that Conway reminds him of another housewife who, coincidentally, lived in Washington, D.C.
“But she reminds me — someone tweeted me the other day and pointed out — do you remember Michaele Salahi (from ‘The Real Housewives of D.C.’) who crashed the White House?
“She actually also really looks like Michaele Salahi... And I was interviewing Michaele like, ‘Were you invited to the White House?’ She's like, ‘Well, I mean they told us if we came we might have got in’ ... it’s a circle; it’s amazing. Alternative facts.”
Conway has demonstrated she could hold her own against anything a “housewife” would throw at her — words, chairs, whatever.
Conway, who like Trump has become a favorite target of Twitter and “Saturday Night Live,” gives as good as she gets.
In an interview this week with The Hollywood Reporter she hit back at everyone who criticized the $3,600 red-white-and-blue Gucci coat she wore on inauguration day.
Twitter, which she called “the public cesspool,” virtually hurled all over the look.
She told THR she was “sorry to offend the black-stretch-pants women of America (by wearing) a little color.”
And of Kate McKinnon, who plays both Hillary Clinton and Conway on SNL, she said: “Kate McKinnon clearly sees the road to the future runs through me and not Hillary.”
