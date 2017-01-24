Erin Andrews had surgery for cervical cancer & just days later, covered NFL games

Just days after having surgery for cervical cancer, Erin Andrews, the Fox Sports broadcaster and co-host of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” was back on the job — including covering Sunday afternoon football games.
“Should I have been standing for a full game five days after surgery? Let’s just say the doctor didn’t recommend that,” Andrews told MMQB.si.com. “But just as I felt during my trial, sports were my escape. I needed to be with my crew.”
In the story, Andrews said she had surgical procedures in October and November but kept working.
“When you hear the word cancer, you fear the worst,” her father, Steve Andrews, told the Sports Illustrated site. “When it’s your child, you think to yourself, you think to God: Take me, not her. She has been through enough. She is just getting her life back.”
The story said that on Nov. 17, the doctor told Andrews that “the margins were clear. There would be no need for radiation or chemotherapy.”
Andrews told MMQB.si.com that her doctor asked to run tests after a checkup in June and four months later, while at the New York Giants team facility, she received a call that she had cancer and would need surgery.
The story says that Andrews didn’t tell her colleagues, worked the game between the Giants and Washington, missed the Monday and Tuesday tapings of “Dancing With the Stars,” which ABC said at the time was because of a death in her boyfriend’s family. That was true, but she was “mostly dealing with her diagnosis.”
Fans tweeted their support for Andrews.
. @ErinAndrews you're a bad ass.— Sarah Colonna (@sarahcolonna) January 24, 2017
Inspired by how @ErinAndrews handled this incredibly difficult time with poise - very empowering. https://t.co/ACLaxAaaJS— Julie Stewart-Binks(@JSB_TV) January 24, 2017
From one person who has worked while dealing with cancer to another, your story was inspiring @ErinAndrews. Continued health.— Zack Jerome (@lost_angeles) January 24, 2017
Last year, Andrews was awarded $55 million in a lawsuit she filed against a man who secretly shot nude videos of her and posted them on the internet in 2009 and against the owner and operator of the hotel where the videos were shot. The stalker said the only reason he picked Andrews was because she was popular and he saw that she was trending on Yahoo. He posted the recordings online after celebrity gossip website TMZ refused to buy the footage.
She said at the February trial that the stalking left her fearful, anxious and depressed.
“I wanted to be the girl next door who loved sports, and now I’m the girl with a hotel scandal,” she said.
But she also has had some happy news. In December, she announced her engagement to NHL player Jarret Stoll.
