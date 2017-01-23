Monday Mixer: David Dastmalchian vexes Batman; Stonestreet says goodbye to the circus

Kansas City actor and filmmaker David Dastmalchian is no stranger to Batman.
He vexed Harvey Dent, aka Two-Face, as one of the Joker’s henchmen in 2008’s “The Dark Knight.”
And on Fox’s Batman prequel series “Gotham,” Dastmalchian plays a criminal named Dwight Pollard, who’s trying to resurrect Jerome, who may or may not become the Joker. He made his debut last week (watch that episode here) and returns tonight (see the episode preview below).
▪ Musician and actress Janelle Monáe spoke and performed Saturday at the Women’s March on Washington — where she told the demonstrators to embrace what made them unique, even if it makes others uncomfortable — and performed “Hell You Talmbout.” See it below.
Monáe was interviewed earlier this month by the U.K.’s the Guardian, in which she talked about her childhood in KCK and her grandmother, the matriarch of her extended family of more than 50 first cousins.
“My grandmother had 11 children and although we didn’t have a whole lot of money, what we did have was a lot of love,” she says. “If you didn’t have a place to stay, if you needed food, if you were just coming out of jail or rehab, you went to her. Watching her in our family and our wider community was what inspired me and still does.”
▪ KC’s Jason Sudeikis also attended the Women’s March on Washington with his fiancee, Olivia Wilde, who tweeted she was blown away by the turnout.
That was the most incredible crowd I've ever been lucky enough to be a part of. I am blown away. WOW. We are a force to be reckoned with!— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) January 21, 2017
A new trailer for Sudeikis’ “Colossal” dropped this weekend. In the film, due in April, Sudeikis co-stars alongside Anne Hathaway, who plays a woman who has a connection to a Godzilla-type monster smashing her, er, its way across Seoul, South Korea. See it below.
▪ Rob Riggle was in Lawrence on Saturday to attend the KU-Texas game, and he told 810 WHB’s Nate Bukaty that he’s about to start shooting a film with Robert de Niro.
@KUHoops also tweeted out a photo of Riggle with KU guard Devonté Graham.
A pair of Jayhawks with a shared love for #kubball pic.twitter.com/vHIuVE3fll— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) January 21, 2017
▪ Piper grad Eric Stonestreet lamented the closing of Ringling Bros. & Barnum and Bailey Circus last week with a Facebook post about his love of clowns.
“There is always a lot of focus on the dislike of the animal portion of the circus,” he wrote. “All are entitled to their opinion on that. …This post is about remembering that the circus has played a huge part in many people’s lives. It’s provided a livelihood for performers and entertainers from all over the world, it’s responsible for many many years of entertainment and memories for families young and old, and for this guy, in 1983, it was something to aspire to and dream of becoming. So thanks for that Greatest Show On Earth.”
He also noted the Ringling Bros. clown college rejected him twice, and posted a 1983 newspaper clipping about his days as a clown.
▪ KC’s Paul Rudd is an executive producer on “Fun Mom Dinner,” a dirty and diverting adult comedy that is screening at the Sundance Film Festival.
Variety says the film, which stars Toni Collette and Molly Shannon, is “a meal of savory appetizers, not hearty cuisine — it works (or occasionally doesn’t) on a moment-to-moment basis, and some of those moments are pretty damn tasty.” The full review is here.
The rights to “Fun Mom Dinner” were purchased by Momentum Pictures and Netflix, which released Rudd’s film “”The Fundamentals of Caring.” A review of that film can be found here.
▪ If you’re starting to think there are a lot of Kansas Citians in movies getting talked about for Oscars, you’re not wrong. The Star’s movies editor, Sharon Hoffmann, runs down the local Oscar hopefuls here.
Weekend report
▪ It took a while for Alexis y Fido to show up for their gig Saturday at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland, but once they did, the Puerto Rican reggaeton duo invigorated an annoyed crowd. The full review is here.
▪ The Star’s theater and film correspondent, Robert W. Butler, wrote that the Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre’s production of “Photograph 51” in insightful and unexpectedly moving. The full review is here. Performances run through Jan. 29.
▪ The Kansas City Symphony presented an uplifting performance of Chopin and Beethoven this weekend with pianist George Le and guest conductor Ludovic Morlot. Our review is here.
▪ John Paul White, formerly of the Americana duo Civil Wars, postponed Saturday’s show at Knuckleheads. An announcement of a new date is forthcoming. More here.
▪ Theater correspondent Christine Pivovar says Spinning Tree Theatre’s “Shipwrecked” An Entertainment: The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (As Told By Himself)” is, in fact, entertaining. The full review is here. The show runs through Feb. 5.
Stuff to do
▪ Royals FanFest starts Friday at Bartle Hall. Tickets are $11-$23 through Royals.com/FanFest.
▪ The Harlem Globetrotters play Saturday at Sprint Center and Sunday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Tickets range from $16-$132 through SprintCenter.com and SilversteinEyeCentersArena.com.
▪ The Groundhog Run 5K and 10K is Sunday at the Hunt Midwest Subtropolis. Race fee is $45-$50 through ChildrensTLC.org.
In concert
▪ Gene Watson performs Friday at Ameristar Casino. Tickets are $15-$25 through Ameristar.com.
▪ Pure Prairie League performs Friday at Knuckleheads. Tickets are $25 through KnuckleheadsKC.com.
▪ Winter Jam, featuring Christian musicians Britt Nicole, Andy Mineo and Tenth Avenue North, stops at the Sprint Center on Sunday. Tickets are $10 through SprintCenter.com.
New this week
▪ Books: Terry Goodkind, “Death’s Mistress”; J.P. Delaney, “The Girl Before”; Ellen Hopkins, “The You I’ve Ever Known”; Nora Roberts, “Dark Witch.”
▪ Music: Ty Segall, “Ty Segall”; Tift Merritt, “Stitch of the World”; Train, “A Girl, A Bottle, A Boat”; Lauren Alaina, “Road Less Traveled”; Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes, “Modern Ruin”; Bell Biv Devoe, “Three Stripes.”
▪ Video: “The Light Between Oceans”; “Inferno”; “Sherlock: Season 4.”
▪ Movies: “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”; “Gold”; “Paterson”; “A Dog’s Purpose.”
