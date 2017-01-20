Melania Trump stuns in Ralph Lauren at inauguration, but Kellyanne Conway slammed

Melania Trump and Ralph Lauren are a match made in fashion heaven.
Kellyanne Conway and Gucci? Not so much.
The incoming first lady attended pre-inauguration events Friday in a powder blue dress and cropped coat by the American fashion designer.
Trump accessorized the double-faced cashmere ensemble with matching elbow-length gloves and stilettos.
Fashion observers quickly compared Trump to another fashionable first lady — Jackie Kennedy.
“The powder blue skirt suit, matching gloves, neat clutch, and stiletto shoes recalled the elegance of Jacqueline Kennedy at the inauguration of John F. Kennedy in 1961,” declared Vogue.
“The shape of the suit was certainly a nod to ’60s sophistication: The cocoon-like jacket with 3/4 sleeves and the to-the-knee hemline, paid tribute to Oleg Cassini, a Kennedy favorite.”
Though photographs of Kennedy on Inauguration Day suggest she also wore blue, the two-piece outfit designed by Cassini was actually beige wool with sable trim.
“Cassini selected the fabric for the coat specifically because he knew that the other political wives would be wearing their heavy fur coats ‘looking like overstuffed bears’ and he wanted the new First Lady to look both youthful and fashionable,” according to lifestyle blogger Barbara Jones.
Fashion observers of the day dubbed the color “greige,” and called the neutral color a brilliant choice because it made Kennedy stand out from every other woman wearing jewel-toned coats and dark furs, according to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.
The A-line swing of Kennedy’s coat gave a nod to Paris couture and the coat’s overscaled buttons and pockets belied Cassini’s work as a Hollywood designer, according to the library’s curators. Kennedy also wore a sable muff and a Halston pillbox hat.
What Trump would wear had been a burning question leading up to Friday because a handful of designers had publicly said they would not dress her because of her husband’s politics.
In recent days the names of Lauren and Karl Lagerfeld bubbled to the surface as possible dressers.
Fashion bible WWD had reported that Lauren — a Hillary Clinton supporter — was working on both a day outfit and possible evening gown for the new first lady. He was also reportedly designing custom pieces for other members of the Trump family.
But Kellyanne Conway, who will serve as Trump’s White House counselor, was hands-down, and cruelly, declared the worst-dressed of the day by social media.
She showed up in a $3,600 red, white and blue Gucci ensemble that she described to one media outlet as “Trump revolutionary wear.”
Twitter decided she lost that fashion battle.
Pret-a-Reporter declared: “Kellyanne Conway dresses like court jester for inauguration.”
And that was one of the kinder comments.
“Kellyanne Conway looks like she’s about to bring the HMS Victory around for a broadside on a Spanish galleon,” tweeted one woman.
Why does Kellyanne Conway look like the old New England Patriots logo? pic.twitter.com/swgdHH53v6— Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) January 20, 2017
Who wore it better: #KellyanneConway or the #Nutcracker???? https://t.co/PrA7dVBTq7 pic.twitter.com/VEsmukfHfl— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) January 20, 2017
Kellyanne Conway dressed as the era Trump wants to take America back to. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/Vrmc1Bq3Nz— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 20, 2017
Can we talk about how @KellyannePolls's coat is $3600 but it look like $20 of felt from Hobby Lobby?— Green Eyed Witch (@FabianxLuna) January 20, 2017
When you have an inauguration at 4 pm and but you have to invade the Congo in the 18th century at 6pm. #TrumpInauguration #kellyanneconway pic.twitter.com/U0zgfIi6q1— Max Richard (@MaxRJourno) January 20, 2017
