Tony Orlando in, Kanye West out for Trump’s ‘traditionally American’ inauguration

In case you’re keeping score on who’s performing at inauguration events this week, here’s the latest: Tony Orlando made the cut, Kanye West did not.
Longtime Trump friend Tom Barrack, chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, told CNN’s Erin Burnett this week that West was not asked to perform.
West made a highly publicized trip to Trump Tower last month for a quick meeting with the incoming president.
“We haven’t asked him,” Barrack told CNN. “He considers himself a friend of the president-elect, but it’s not the venue. The venue we have for entertainment is filled out, it’s perfect, it’s going to be typically and traditionally American, and Kanye is a great guy but we just haven’t asked him to perform. We move on with our agenda.”
But Tony Orlando fits the “traditionally American” bill, as does Michael Flatley’s Irish step dancing troupe Lord of the Dance, all of whom will reportedly perform at inaugural balls.
Orlando, best known for his 1973 hit “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree,” will perform at the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball Friday night.
The invitation-only party is free for members and veterans of the armed services and their families.
The frequent Vegas headliner told the Las Vegas Review-Journal over the weekend that he had been booked for one of the three official inauguration events.
“I have been asked if I would be kind enough to perform, and it is an honor and a privilege to do that,” Orlando told the newspaper.
He was told that Trump himself had requested his appearance, he said. The two have been friends for years, with Orlando performing at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City in the ’80s and appearing on “Celebrity Apprentice,” the newspaper reported.
The fact that other entertainers have refused to perform at the inauguration doesn’t matter to Orlando.
“I am an entertainer. I’m not a politician. I have worked for Republicans and Democrats, and I honestly can’t distinguish, in my audience, Republicans from Democrats, and I’m not going to try to start now,” he told the Review-Journal.
“This is a transition of power, and I am going to support the president, the presidency and our military. I’m going to sing ‘Yellow Ribbon’ and as many patriotic songs as I can, and show respect to the event.”
When Nancy Sinatra, daughter of Frank Sinatra, heard that the new president and first lady might dance their first official dance at one of the balls to her father’s hit “My Way,” she tweeted this:
Just remember the first line of the song. https://t.co/dYrXv818i9— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 19, 2017
The song begins: “And now, the end is near.”
TMZ reported on Wednesday that Lord of the Dance creator Michael Flatley has been booked for Friday’s Liberty Ball.
But should ball-goers expect him to dance?
According to Ireland’s Independent newspaper the Chicago-born Flatley, who retired in 2015 after his body took a “severe beating” during his 20-year career, is unlikely to dance at the event but will oversee the troupe’s performance.
“Michael Flatley is on his way to Washington where his dance troupe will perform at the inauguration ceremony for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump,” his spokesman told Irish media.
Organizer Barrack’s comments about West’s music not fitting into the “traditionally American” theme of the inauguration events touched off a backlash on Twitter, where fans noted the singer is the subject of a new course at Washington University in St. Louis.
The class has a waiting list.
