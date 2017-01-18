NFL denies it gagged Lady Gaga and told her not to talk about Donald Trump

ET broke the news on Tuesday: The NFL has gagged Lady Gaga.
As the “Born this Way” hitmaker prepares for her Super Bowl halftime extravaganza on Feb. 5, ET reported that a source close to the show said, “Lady Gaga was told by the NFL that she cannot say anything or bring anything up about the election, or mention Donald Trump.”
Gaga was one of the dozens of celebrities who campaigned for Hillary Clinton during the presidential election.
Early in the morning on Nov. 9, as it became clear that Trump was going to win, Gaga staged a lone protest outside Trump Tower in New York.
She posted a photo to Twitter showing her standing on the steps of a large white garbage truck holding a sign that read, “Love trumps hate.”
❤️I want to live in a #CountryOfKindness where #LoveTrumpsHate pic.twitter.com/Eni145YgW1— xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) November 9, 2016
In another tweet that same day, she pledged not to stay silent in light of the way the election ended.
I hope any scared people today remember that the social change you achieved these past 8 years is still in tact and we will protect it. pic.twitter.com/Kjo6FnR7Ih— xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) November 10, 2016
After ET reported the league told Gaga not to be political, an NFL rep issued a statement calling the story “nonsense from people trying to stir up controversy where there is none.”
The Super Bowl is a time when people really come together, the NFL’s statement said.
“Lady Gaga is focused on putting together an amazing show for fans and we love working with her on it; we aren’t going to be distracted by this,” the statement said.
The league promised a “tremendous show for fans.”
“People will have to wait and see what we have in store — we never comment on speculation about the show because there is so much misinformation that surfaces,” the NFL’s statement said.
One rumor: Gaga will have a guest performer join her on stage. ET suggests the best and most obvious choice would be Beyonce, Gaga’s collaborator on “Telephone.”
Beyonce was a guest performer at last year’s Super Bowl, too, where her performance of “Formation” ticked off former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who accused the star of using the show to “attack police officers.”
On Tuesday Gaga released a video showing some of the behind-the-scenes prep work for the show, which she promised “will be special ’cause, you know, I’ve been planning this since I was 4. So I know exactly what I’m gonna do.”
She and choreographer Richy Jackson alluded to the pressure of coming up with a show that’s never been done before. They have handpicked dancers they have worked with over the last decade, Jackson said.
“For me, it’s all about giving to the fans and bringing people together that wouldn’t normally come together,” Gaga said in the video.
“The thing is it’s such a big, world stage in terms of how many people will see it and it’s been done so many times I think the challenge is to look at it and see, you know, what can I do differently, how can I elevate certain little things here and there and also make it about the music.
“This is where I’m supposed to be.”
