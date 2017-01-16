Monday Mixer: Paul Rudd musks up for ‘Mute’ and Jason Sudeikis says his son has a Beyonce fixation

KC’s Paul Rudd brings back the sweet Brian Fantana mustache — with a soul patch! — in new promo photos for “Mute,” a sci-fi film scheduled for release later this year on Netflix.
The film is directed by Duncan Jones, who also helmed “Source Code” and “Moon.” No official release date yet, but here’s the official synopsis from Netflix:
“Set in the near-future, Leo (Alexander Skarsgård) is a bartender living in the pulsing city of Berlin. Because of a childhood accident, Leo lost the ability to speak and the only good thing in his life is his beautiful girlfriend Naadirah (Seyneb Saleh). When she vanishes without a trace, Leo’s search for her takes him deep into the city’s seedy underbelly. A pair of wise-cracking American surgeons (Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux) are the only recurring clue and Leo is forced to take on this teeming underworld in order to find his love.”
The U.K.’s Empire magazine reported late last year that “Mute” will be distributed simultaneously in theaters and on Netflix, in much the same way as the streaming service’s Golden Globe nominee “Beasts of No Nation.”
Jones describes “Mute” as something of a cross between “Blade Runner” and “Casablanca.”.
Meanwhile, Rudd is scheduled to start filming “Ant-Man and the Wasp” this summer in Georgia. The sequel to Marvel’s semi-surprising hit of 2015 is due in theaters in July 2018.
But, since we mentioned Brian Fantana, you can musk up below.
▪ KC’s Jason Sudeikis appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” last week, and both Cohen and guest Queen Latifah gushed over Sudeikis’ track-suited running man dancer in “Saturday Night Live’s” “What Up With That?” sketch.
“I was so winded after doing that sketch,” he said. “It was like the only cardio I did. It was like every six weeks.”
On the show, Sudeikis revealed that he and fiancee Olivia Wilde had a Beyonce-themed birthday party for their son, Otis. The boy also has a nickname for the “Lemonade” singer: Beyonce Boobies.
“She sent him a signed photo for his second birthday, which is pretty adorable,” Sudeikis said.
Sudeikis and Wilde also have a new baby girl, Daisy, who brings her own challenges.
“My joke, when we had Otis was, at least, having a boy, I have a better understanding of how I’m going to screw him up,” Sudeikis told People at the CTAM TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California, on Friday. “But with a little girl, I mean, she couldn’t have a better role model in Olivia and my sisters and Olivia’s sisters and our mothers.
Sudeikis says recognizing that he should just stay out of their way is a sign of “masculine evolution on my part.”
“And I’m going wave that flag freely and as high as I can hold it,” he said. “But it doesn’t change anything yet because I am a feminist. Or as Maisie Williams, who I’ve worked with, would say, ‘I’m normal.’ ”
Sudeikis and Williams star together in “The Book of Love,” which was released simultaneously in theaters and on demand last week.
Watch the full episode of “Watch What Happens Live” here. Also, you can enjoy Sudeikis dancing below, and, for that, you’re welcome.
▪ Showtime’s revival of David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” last week received a release date of May 21, which is of note because of two KC-area actors in the cast.
Not only is KC’s David Dastmalchian ( “The Dark Knight”; “Ant-Man”) featured, but so is Tipton, Mo., native David Koechner, one of the Big Slick crew. No word on who either is playing; both are simply listed as “Actor” on the series’ Internet Movie Database page.
One of the trailers for the series, which consists of director Lynch eating a donut, is below.
▪ Legendary singer/songwriter, composer and Kansas City native Burt Bacharach could notch his seventh Oscar nomination this year for the song “Dancing With Your Shadow,” which appears in “Po.”
The Hollywood Reporter asked Bacharach what keeps him going at 88 years old.
“Sometimes I have to force it,” he admits. “But it's what I've done. Even if I don't write anything any good, just let me keep my fingers wet.”
Bacharach has won three Academy Awards: Best song for “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” from “Arthur” and “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” from “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.” He also won for original score for “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.”
THR talks with Bacharach on its Awards Chatter podcast here. See the trailer to “Po” and the “Raindrops” scene below.
▪ The always quotable KCK native Janelle Monae tells GQ she wants to see more black people in movies.
“Not just in films like ‘Moonlight’,” she said. “Big-budget films, too. I want to redefine what it means to be young, black, wild and free in America.”
Monae is featured in “Moonlight,” which won the Golden Globe for drama earlier this month. And she plays mathematician Mary Jackson in “Hidden Figures.”
The full interview is here.
▪ If you’re off Monday and find yourself in want of something to watch on TV we have a slew of binge-watching suggestions here. (Netflix’s “Lemony Snicket’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events” is fabulous.) And The Star’s movie correspondent Jon Niccum made a list of 10 great films about Martin Luther King, Jr., which you can read here.
Weekend report
▪ Chicago-based bandleader Ramsey Lewis performed a Martin Luther King, Jr., commemorative show Saturday at the Gem Theater that was worthy of the man it honored. The Kansas City Star’s music correspondent Bill Brownlee writes, “Lewis and a four-piece backing band demonstrated the welcoming approach in a wide-ranging effort that opened with a refined version of ‘Satin Doll.’ The elegant piano work of Lewis was sweetened by the electric keyboards of Tim Gant, the sort of sumptuous gesture that has infuriated Lewis’ detractors and delighted supporters throughout his career.” The full review is here.
▪ It’s been more than two decades since an Israel Horovitz work has been produced professionally in Kansas City, and theater correspondent Hampton Stevens says Kansas City Actors Theatre’s production of “My Old Lady” was worth the wait. The full review is here. Performances run through Jan. 29.
▪ Kansas City Symphony concertmaster Noah Geller took center stage during performances this weekend at Helzberg Hall to perform Béla Bartók’s Violin Concerto No. 2. The Star’s classical correspondent Libby Hanssen said “Geller commanded the work with innate sensitivity and muscular drive....It was immensely satisfying to witness his familiar presence in a different but convincing role.” The full review is here.
▪ The weekend started early last week when the Casey Donahew Band performed at the Uptown. Music on Thursday. The Star’s music writer Timothy Finn said in his review: “They closed with a flourish, sending the crowd off with party anthems like ‘White Trash Story,’ a song populated with small-town people who indulge in small-town diversions; and ‘High,’ an ode to weed, girls, football and small-town ruts. Like most of what preceded them, those songs felt personal and true, the words of a cowboy who writes about the life he’s lived.” The full review can be found here.
▪ Music correspondent Bill Brownlee said fans were shorted Thursday at the Lloyd and J. Holiday show at the VooDoo. “Each man made a paltry 30-minute appearance. An acoustic guitar cradled by Lloyd for a few minutes aside, the vocalists performed to pre-recorded backing tracks.” The full review is here.
You know, for kids
▪ Starting today, KCPT is offering 24-hour-a-day kids programming on KCPT PBSKids, its fourth digital channel in the area.
The channel will feature PBS’ children’s shows as well as some Kansas City-centered kids programming.
The channel can be found at on the digital dial (channel 19.4); Time Warner (1277); Comcast (243); Google Fiber (83) and other local cable and satellite systems.
KCPT PBSKids also will be available via the PBSKids.org, KCPTKids.org, the PBSKids app and online services such as the PlayStation Network, Xbox One, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Chromecast.
On the way
▪ Junior Brown brings his guit-steel to Knuckleheads on Friday. Tickets are $20 through knuckleheadskc.com.
▪ Louisiana-based pop group Royal Teeth perform Friday at the Tank Room. Tickets are $15 at thetankroom.com.
▪ John Paul White, formerly of the Civil Wars, performs Saturday at Knuckleheads. Tickets are $19.50 through knuckleheadskc.com.
▪ Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel joins Ameripolitan musician Dale Watson Sunday at Knuckleheads. Tickets are $25 through knuckleheadskc.com.
Stuff to do
▪ The Kansas City Boat and Sportshow runs Thursday through Sunday at Bartle Hall. Admission is $12 for adults, kids 15 and under are free. kansascitysportshow.com
▪ The Kansas City Symphony performs “Chopin with Beethoven’s ‘Pastoral’” Friday through Sunday in Helzberg Hall. Tickets are $23-$78. kcsymphony.org.
▪ The Philadelphia-based Koresh Dance performs Saturday at the Carlsen Center at JCCC. Tickets are $21-$35. jccc.edu/theseries.
▪ Missouri Mavericks play the Quad City Mallards Saturday and Sunday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Tickets are $16-$39. missourimavericks.com.
New this week
▪ Books: Veronica Roth, “Carve the Mark”; Michael Eric Dyson, “Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America”; Adam Silvera, “History is All You Left Me” (BarnesandNoble.com)
▪ Music: AFI, “AFI (The Blood Album)”; Foxygen, “Hang”; Joan of Arc, “He’s Got the Whole This Land is Your Land in His Hands”; Kid Koala, “Music to Draw to: Satellite.” (Metacritic.com)
▪ Movies: “Split”; “XXX: Return of Xander Cage”; “The Founder”; “20th Century Women”; “Paterson.”
▪ Movies on Video: “The Girl on the Train”; “Ouija: Origin of Evil”; “Keeping Up with the Joneses”; “Death Race 2050”; “Come and Find Me.” (VideoETA.com.)
▪ TV on video: “12 Monkeys: Season 2”; “The IT Crowd: The Internet is Coming”; “The Love Boat: Season 3 (two volumes)”; “NYPD Blue: The Final Season.”
▪ Games: “Toby: The Secret Mine.”
