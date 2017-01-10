Inauguration lineup still sparse as Charlotte Church declines and calls Trump a ‘tyrant’

British singer Charlotte Church, who as a teen sensation sang at George W. Bush’s first inauguration, called Donald Trump a “tyrant” in disclosing that she’d been asked to perform at his inauguration.
Her answer is no.
“@realDonaldTrump Your staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration, a simple Internet search would show I think you’re a tyrant. Bye,” Church tweeted early Tuesday.
@realDonaldTrump Your staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration, a simple Internet search would show I think you're a tyrant. Bye— Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) January 10, 2017
Church, who performed on the soundtrack for Ron Howard’s 2001 film “A Beautiful Mind,” began her career as a classical singer but has gone pop in recent years with songs like “Crazy Chick.”
Her tweet, not surprisingly, divided social media.
Well done Charlotte Church for telling Trump what you think of him. You put the fire from your Welsh Dragon to good use https://t.co/6Gzz4uLpMX— Parveen Agnihotri (@Parveen_Comms) January 10, 2017
@SirBenKenobi @charlottechurch @realDonaldTrump She's not overrated. She's not rated at all.— Proud Infidel (@Clem_Fandango_) January 10, 2017
Fellow British singer Rebecca Ferguson also announced Tuesday that she will not sing at the ceremony either.
So far, inauguration planners have lined up 16-year-old Jackie Evancho, who will sing the National Anthem, and performances by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Rockettes.
The Beach Boys have reportedly been approached but have not made a decision about participating.
Ferguson, the runner-up on the 2010 seventh season of the British version of “The X Factor” singing competition, revealed last week that she had been approached about performing.
But she had a caveat: She would only appear if she could sing “Strange Fruit,” a haunting song from the 1930s protesting the lynching of African-Americans and famously performed by Billie Holiday.
The song, which was banned by many American radio station for years, contains the lyrics: “Blood on the leaves and blood at the root, Black bodies swinging in the southern breeze, Strange fruit hanging from the poplar trees.”
In a statement Ferguson called it a song “that speaks to all the disregarded and down trodden black people in the United States. A song that is a reminder of how love is the only thing that will conquer all the hatred in this world.”
But apparently her request to sing the song was denied.
“Due to circumstances beyond my control concerning the offer to perform at the Inauguration Concert, I was thrown into the middle of a political arena last week,” Ferguson wrote in a statement posted online Tuesday.
She said she “wasn’t comfortable” with the song inauguration organizers wanted her to sing, though she didn’t say what that song was.
“I requested to sing Strange Fruit, as I felt it was the only song that would not compromise my artistic integrity and also as somebody who has a lot of love for all people, but has a special empathy as well for African American people and the #blacklivesmatter movement, I wanted to create a moment of pause for people to reflect.”
She wrote that “there are many gray areas about the offer for me to perform that I’m unable to share right now, but I will not be singing. However, I genuinely wish your nation nothing but love.”
Booking agents looking for performers apparently — and rather oddly — also invited Moby to DJ at one of Trump’s inauguration balls.
That would be Moby, who called Trump “an actual sociopath” in a Rolling Stone op-ed piece.
“I’m tired of being diplomatic,” he wrote. “I’m tired of being a mealy-mouthed, NPR-listening lefty who has to respect other people’s opinions. If someone’s wrong, I just want to have the temerity to say that they’re wrong.”
In an Instagram post on Monday he revealed that a booking agent asked him about performing at an inauguration event.
Like Church, he said no.
“Hahahahaha, I was just asked by a booking agent if I would consider djing at one of the inaugural balls for #trump...,” he wrote. “Hahahahaha, wait, Hahahaha, really? I guess I’d DJ at an inaugural ball if as payment #trump released his tax returns… So #trump what do you think, I DJ for you and you release your tax returns?”
Hahahahaha, I was just asked by a booking agent if I would consider djing at one of the inaugural balls for #trump... Hahahahaha, wait, Hahahaha, really? I guess I'd DJ at an inaugural ball if as payment #trump released his tax returns. Also I would probably play public enemy and stockhausen remixes to entertain the republicans. I'm still laughing. Hahahaha. So #trump what do you think, I DJ for you and you release your tax returns?
Comments