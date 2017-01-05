Thanks for the new singles, Ed Sheeran. Now give us that ‘Divide’ release date

Did Ed Sheeran really just release new music from his third studio album “Divide” in the middle of the night in the United States?
Yes, he did. And fans time zones away — way across The Pond (and plenty stateside, too) — went nuts. #WelcomeBackEd was trending within 15 minutes of the 5 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time release.
TWO NEW @EDSHEERAN SONGS ARE OUT. THERE IS NO WAY WE ARE THIS WORTHY.— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) January 6, 2017
I can die in peace now, goodbye #WelcomeBackEd— jenn (@hazedlovee) January 6, 2017
If you haven't listened to Castle on the Hill yet unfollow me now. I don't need that kind of negativity in my life. #WelcomeBackEd— mörgän brïtt. (@morganbritt19) January 6, 2017
Damn, they changed the sign in Hollywood again! #WelcomeBackEd pic.twitter.com/MWPsLvjatg— Jared Draheim (@jared_draheim) January 6, 2017
The only person who can break the internet with new music and not have to tweet about it is Ed Sheeran. #WelcomeBackEd— Jared Draheim (@jared_draheim) January 6, 2017
You escaped 2016 and you came back to save us all. God bless you. #WelcomeBackEd— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) January 6, 2017
NEW @edsheeran MUSIC! IT'S OUT! FINALLY!— Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) January 6, 2017
Sheeran had been MIA for more than a year, when he announced in December 2015 that he was taking a much-deserved sabbatical from the public eye and the vast world of social media.
Please read x https://t.co/dEibnH2MRf— Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) December 13, 2015
He briefly came out of hiding over the summer just in time for Red Nose Day — but not on his own account. British producer Ben Winston, now of “Late Late Show with James Corden” fame but previously a behind-the-scenes guy for One Direction, posted a video of Sheeran’s whereabouts.
Ed Sheeran is nowhere to be found right now. But he sent this as had 2get involved #rednoseday— Ben Winston (@benwinston) May 26, 2016
Pls Txt GIVE to 80077https://t.co/amusBLNUOs
Sheeran delivered on his promise.
Congratulations to #rednoseday raising so much cash $32mill for an unbelievable cause. Good on @edsheeran for thishttps://t.co/C9FBxkubAy— Ben Winston (@benwinston) May 27, 2016
After that, he appeared on bestie Taylor Swift’s Instagram.
But he mostly remained AWOL until New Year’s Day dawned in London. The singer-songwriter surprised his fans with news that he was finally releasing fresh tunes for the first time since his second album, “X,” hit worldwide digital services on June 23, 2014.*
*We’re not counting the singles on which he collaborated with artists because those don’t really matter, do they? (OK, they do if you’ve been waiting forever.)
Hello 2017... pic.twitter.com/1UyjpgoFbo— Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 1, 2017
In the days leading up to late Thursday’s release, Sheeran tweeted clips of a pair of singles, now known to be “Castle on the Hill” and “Shape of You,” but didn’t include sound until Thursday morning.
Fans forgave him, though, when he dropped the two tunes on iTunes and Spotify at 11 p.m. CST and returned to the music world like he had never been gone.
Cause I’ve been away for a bit here’s two singles rather than one - Castle On The Hill & Shape Of You https://t.co/QuZMnEhS8P pic.twitter.com/VCznN8nLd4— Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 6, 2017
Welcome back, Ed. Now give us that album release date.
Maria Torres: 816-234-4379, @maria_torres3
