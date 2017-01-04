Celebrity guests for Obama’s ‘big party’ at the White House start to emerge

Did someone say that celebrities are staying away from certain upcoming events in Washington, D.C.?
While that might be true for Donald Trump’s inauguration, the stars apparently will come out one last time for President Obama in a star-studded event Friday at the White House.
The Obamas are reportedly planning a party for close friends and major Democratic donors. Though the White House has not confirmed the details, names on the A-list guest list have leaked out, according to The Washington Post.
On the reported list: Beyoncé, Jay Z, Stevie Wonder, Usher, Samuel L Jackson, J.J. Abrams, George Lucas, Oprah Winfrey and Bradley Cooper.
“We are going to have a big party before we leave office,” the commander-in-chief revealed during an interview with People magazine last month.
Responding to a question submitted by a young girl, the president said the event would be “kind of a grown-up party.”
Celebrities recently helped the president celebrate his 55th birthday at a White House party hosted by first lady Michelle Obama in August. That guest list included Magic Johnson, Will Ferrell, Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Ellen DeGeneres and Sarah Jessica Parker.
