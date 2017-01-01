Monday Mixer: ‘American Ninja Warrior’ returning to KC, and Kat McNamara’s ‘Shadowhunters’ is back

“American Ninja Warrior” is returning to Kansas City this spring.
Filming will take place April 24-25, and the location and ticket info will be announced later in 2017.
Hundreds of onlookers and fans descended on Union Station last spring when the show filmed here for a few days in April. The KC episode aired in May.
And that’s not all.
VisitKC’s film and new media manager Stephane Scupham also tells The Star’s film correspondent Jon Niccum that DIY has picked up 12 episodes of “Bargain Mansions,” a reality show that will film and renovate six old homes in KC. It’s set to air in October.
And HGTV has picked up a TV pilot featuring Cody Brown, a local artist and house flipper. The pilot begins filming in KC in January, according to Scupham. For a full look ahead of TV, movies, music, theater in the coming year, go here.
▪ You weren’t the only one celebrating the Chiefs’ AFC West championship win on Sunday. The Star’s Sam Mellinger spotted Eric Stonestreet congratulating Chiefs players after their win over the San Diego Chargers. The vid is below. And David Koechner was on hand in his sweet Chiefs blazer, as well.
▪ “Shadowhunters,” featuring KC’s Katherine McNamara, returns for its second season Monday night on Freeform. McNamara tells Christian Times the show will be darker, grittier and sexier this season.
“We’ve stepped up our game in every sense,” she said.
McNamara also tells ABC News now that her career is really taking off, she’s reliant on her family and legal team to keep her on track.
“My attorney always makes sure to have time to go over my contracts with me because I have at least 20 questions every time I get a contract, but it helps because then I know exactly what I’m signing,” McNamara said. “I want to know exactly what I’m getting myself into, which so many people I know in this industry have no idea what any of that means.”
▪ Olivia Wilde is lending her voice to a superpowered character on “Son of Zorn,” the live action/animated sitcom featuring her fiance, Jason Sudeikis. Wilde voices Zorn’s ex-girlfriend Radiana in the episode set to air at 7:30 Sunday night on Fox.
▪ In an awards-season podcast for Hollywood Reporter, Tori Amos talks about “Flicker,” the song she wrote for “Audrie & Daisy,” the Netflix documentary about the 2012 sexual assault case in Maryville, Mo. “Flicker” is being talked about as an Oscar nominee for original song.
“I watched it, and I couldn’t speak,” she remembers. “It shocked me because I was aware of sexual assault on our college campuses, yet the film shows it’s not only our high school students sexually assaulting their peers, but it’s now in our middle schools.... Audrie isn’t with us anymore — her light has flickered out, it isn’t with us anymore — but Daisy and Delaney, they have become survivors, and are talking to high school students about assault and about empowerment, and they have really become lights. So the song needed to hold these different stories.”
The podcast can be heard here. The trailer for the film is below.
On the way
▪ Local punk rockers Hipshot Killer perform Friday at Davey’s Uptown Ramblers Club. Cover charge is $7. More at daveysuptown.com.
▪ An eclectic assortment on local musicians will pay tribute to David Bowie on Saturday at the RecordBar. Tickets are $15 in advance. More at therecordbar.com.
▪ Also on Saturday, another assemblage of locals will pay tribute to Leon Russell at the Garage at Knuckleheads. Tix are $10 in advance. More at knuckleheadskc.com.
Stuff to do
▪ The Johnson County Home and Garden Show is this weekend at the Overland Park Convention Center. Tickets are $10-$12. More at johnsoncountyhomeshow.com.
▪ The Missouri Mavericks play the Wichita Thunder Friday and Saturday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Tix range from $16-$39. Info at 816-252-7825 and missourimavericks.com.
New this week
▪ Music: Brian Eno, “Reflection”; Dale Watson and Ray Benson, “Dale & Ray”; Dropkick Murphys, “11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory.”
▪ Movies: “Hidden Figures”; “Silence”; “A Monster Calls”; “Underworld: Blood Wars.”
▪ Video: “Blair Witch”; “Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life”; “Denial”; “Bones: Season 11”; “Girls: Season 5”; “The Librarians: Season 2”; “Newsroom: The Complete Series”; “Sleepy Hollow: Season 3.”
