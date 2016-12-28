Stargazing

December 28, 2016 12:40 PM

‘Mommy is gone.’ Carrie Fisher’s dog, Gary, finds a new, loving home

Stargazing

With his tiny paws on the windowsill, a look of seeming concern etched on his wrinkly face, a photo of Gary the Dog became a symbol of everyone’s anxiety last week as he pined for his “mommy,” Carrie Fisher, to come home.

After Fisher suffered a heart attack on a London-to-L.A. flight Friday, the photo popped up on Gary’s Twitter account — called Carrie Fisher’s Dog — where he uses the Twitter name @Gary_TheDog.

Then, on Tuesday, he broke hearts around the world when he shared the worst news possible.

People flooded his Twitter account with emojis of broken hearts and crying faces. In a single day his Twitter following more than doubled to nearly 52,000.

The adorable French bulldog helped Fisher’s fans channel their grief.

Fisher adopted Gary as a therapy dog to help her handle bipolar disorder, which she spoke openly about.

“Gary is mental also. My mother says Gary is a hooligan,” she told the Herald-Tribune in Sarasota, Fla., in 2013 when Gary was 1.

“Gary is like my heart. Gary is very devoted to me, and that calms me down. He’s anxious when he’s away from me.”

The two became constant companions at public appearances, from red carpets to media interviews and movie screenings. He was with her at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in April.

He became a celebrity of his own when he toured with her while she promoted “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

On Twitter, Gary was as funny as his mommy.

He was with her on her last trip, a European tour to promote her autobiography, “The Princess Diarist” and was on the flight home when she suffered the heart attack, according to various news outlets.

He tweeted that he was at her side at UCLA Medical Center.

On Thursday, TMZ reported that Fisher’s daughter, “Scream Queens” actress Billie Lourd, 24, will take Gary into her home now. Fisher wanted her daughter, who has a French bulldog named Tina, to take Gary in if anything ever happened to her.

Gary responded to the news on Twitter, of course.

He’ll need the bacon.

Gary’s job is not done yet.

