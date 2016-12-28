‘Mommy is gone.’ Carrie Fisher’s dog, Gary, finds a new, loving home

With his tiny paws on the windowsill, a look of seeming concern etched on his wrinkly face, a photo of Gary the Dog became a symbol of everyone’s anxiety last week as he pined for his “mommy,” Carrie Fisher, to come home.
After Fisher suffered a heart attack on a London-to-L.A. flight Friday, the photo popped up on Gary’s Twitter account — called Carrie Fisher’s Dog — where he uses the Twitter name @Gary_TheDog.
I'll be waiting right here mommy. #CarrieFisher @carrieffisher #princessleia pic.twitter.com/sfwVBCBvUE— Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 24, 2016
Then, on Tuesday, he broke hearts around the world when he shared the worst news possible.
Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher— Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 27, 2016
People flooded his Twitter account with emojis of broken hearts and crying faces. In a single day his Twitter following more than doubled to nearly 52,000.
The adorable French bulldog helped Fisher’s fans channel their grief.
@Gary_TheDog @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/QYRyTjmyBy— THANK YOU CARRIE (@hancassians) December 27, 2016
@Gary_TheDog @carrieffisher tank sends you his love Gary ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/yHGUxj2BPP— melissa bell (@BellMelly) December 27, 2016
@Gary_TheDog I'm so sorry, Gary. You were the bestest, most loyal friend she could have ever had.— Cherie the Surf Dog (@SurfDogCherie) December 27, 2016
@Gary_TheDog @carrieffisher So sad and sorry for your loss. She was brilliance and truth.— Joanna Going (@joannagoing1) December 27, 2016
@Gary_TheDog my heart is broken for you Gary. Please let whoever takes you in love and adore you as much as @carrieffisher.— Crooked Butters 2.0 (@ButtersV2) December 27, 2016
Fisher adopted Gary as a therapy dog to help her handle bipolar disorder, which she spoke openly about.
“Gary is mental also. My mother says Gary is a hooligan,” she told the Herald-Tribune in Sarasota, Fla., in 2013 when Gary was 1.
“Gary is like my heart. Gary is very devoted to me, and that calms me down. He’s anxious when he’s away from me.”
The two became constant companions at public appearances, from red carpets to media interviews and movie screenings. He was with her at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in April.
I was always by your side but best of all you were always by mine. #RIPCarrie pic.twitter.com/QgeOYdmmH2— Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 28, 2016
He became a celebrity of his own when he toured with her while she promoted “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
On Twitter, Gary was as funny as his mommy.
People ask me, Gary, they say, why don't you like cat? Well maybe it's cause they get to use the bathroom inside & I get yelled at if I do— Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 25, 2016
Have a Merry Christmas, unless you're a cat.— Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 25, 2016
My review of #RogueOne my mommy @carrieffisher isn't in this one. That's all you need to know.— Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 9, 2016
He was with her on her last trip, a European tour to promote her autobiography, “The Princess Diarist” and was on the flight home when she suffered the heart attack, according to various news outlets.
He tweeted that he was at her side at UCLA Medical Center.
On Thursday, TMZ reported that Fisher’s daughter, “Scream Queens” actress Billie Lourd, 24, will take Gary into her home now. Fisher wanted her daughter, who has a French bulldog named Tina, to take Gary in if anything ever happened to her.
Gary responded to the news on Twitter, of course.
Dear Billie, I like a bacon flavor everything. https://t.co/cxeRWQpgBi— Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 28, 2016
He’ll need the bacon.
Gary’s job is not done yet.
I'll still be waiting for you....... pic.twitter.com/ef461OcqKJ— Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 27, 2016
