Stargazing

December 27, 2016 12:36 PM

Grief-stricken Hollywood says goodbye to Carrie Fisher, who has died at 60

Stargazing

Your daily fix of celebrity news and other viral phenoms

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

We’re so done with you, 2016.

Carrie Fisher died Tuesday morning after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles last week.

Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, confirmed the death in a statement released by spokesman Simon Halls.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” said the statement.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Hollywood is crushed, and angry.

“Star Wars” co-star Mark Hamill was stunned into near-silence.

Anna Kendrick tweeted a profanity laced message of frustration: “No. No. F*** this s***. Carrie Fisher is a f***ing legend and this is bulls***.

So did Patton Oswalt: “F*** this year. F*** this whole sick, worthless cruel prank of a year. #RIPCarrieFisher.”

Chiefs players sent condolences, also.

The Simpsons are sad, too.

Related content

Stargazing

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

KC bar hopping with George Wendt and friends

View more video

Entertainment Videos