Grief-stricken Hollywood says goodbye to Carrie Fisher, who has died at 60

We’re so done with you, 2016.
Carrie Fisher died Tuesday morning after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles last week.
Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, confirmed the death in a statement released by spokesman Simon Halls.
“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” said the statement.
“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”
Hollywood is crushed, and angry.
“Star Wars” co-star Mark Hamill was stunned into near-silence.
no words #Devastated pic.twitter.com/R9Xo7IBKmh— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 27, 2016
Anna Kendrick tweeted a profanity laced message of frustration: “No. No. F*** this s***. Carrie Fisher is a f***ing legend and this is bulls***.
So did Patton Oswalt: “F*** this year. F*** this whole sick, worthless cruel prank of a year. #RIPCarrieFisher.”
I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!— Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016
my heart hurts ... pic.twitter.com/tqqTZOauYD— Rosie (@Rosie) December 27, 2016
.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016
I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016
My life goal as a kid was to have buns like Leia. I had a definitely flammable Star Wars bedspread cause of her. RIP @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/gUOxbsFomH— Felicia Day (@feliciaday) December 27, 2016
We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in paradise @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/vxDJkVag06— Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 27, 2016
If I heard Carrie Fisher was going to make an appearance I wanted to see it. U know ur special when Meryl Streep plays YOU in a movie. RIP.— billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016
R.I.P.
Carrie Fisher. RIP. What a talent. What a year. pic.twitter.com/yEFfv2GN6K— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 27, 2016
R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. A brilliantly funny, talented woman. We will miss your humor now more than ever.— Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 27, 2016
Carrie was brilliant, funny and talented. Sending huge love be to her mom, her daughter, Billie and her many friends— mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 27, 2016
Just had to pull over on the side of the highway, to shed a tear for #CarrieFisher. Still one of the hottest women I'd ever seen in my early teens and to this day, as well as being a talented actress and writer. Whether she was Princess Leia, Rosemary on 30Rock or the jilted lover shooting a bazooka at Jake Blues, she was always brilliant. Thank u for everything Ms Fisher. And eff u 2016....
She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher— Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2016
Rest In Peace Carrie Fisher. I grew up watching your movies and your role as Princess Leia will inspire many in the face of adversity— Prince Jackson (@princemjjjaxon) December 27, 2016
She was my first crush. Part of our collective childhood. She was gorgeous bold feisty & brilliant.... Rest In Peace Carrie Fisher. pic.twitter.com/x9yVuAC6H9— Sean Maguire (@sean_m_maguire) December 27, 2016
Could everyone else please hold off dying until at least 2017?— bob saget (@bobsaget) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely.— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016
#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did.— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) December 27, 2016
RIP— Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher
May the force be with you always
... pic.twitter.com/mOx3RwFl6e
Chiefs players sent condolences, also.
Damn 2016 ain't over yet... RIP Princess.— Chris Conley (@_flight17_) December 27, 2016
The Simpsons are sad, too.
"Marge, you're as pretty as Princess Leia and as smart as Yoda." #RIPPrincessLeia pic.twitter.com/qsDWfBd3av— SimpsonsQOTD (@SimpsonsQOTD) December 27, 2016
