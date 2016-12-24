Hanukkah meets ‘Hamilton’ in viral video mashup from a Jewish a cappella group

Rise up: The Broadway sensation “Hamilton” is filled with revolutionary spirit. So a New York Jewish a cappella group figured the music is perfect to retool for the story of Hanukkah.
The result is a wonderful mashup video that has gone viral.
Sample lyrics:
We are not gonna betray our God
We are not gonna betray our God
Hey yo, we don’t need permission
To keep our great traditions
And we’re not gonna betray our God
Hanukkah, beginning at sundown on Saturday, commemorates the rebellion by Judah Maccabee and his fellow Jews against Syrian Greeks trying to suppress their religion. The holiday lasts eight days because, so the story goes, when the Jews rededicated the Temple in Jerusalem, one vial of oil, enough for one day, burned for eight days instead.
The a cappella group the Maccabeats, formed at Yeshiva University in 2007, turned the story into the video “Hasmonean: A Hamilton Hanukkah.” (History lesson: The Maccabees established the Hasmonean dynasty around the second century B.C.E.) Julian Horowitz, the group’s music director, told NPR that the video is a perfect way to spread the word about Hanukkah.
“One of the main themes of the holiday is publicizing the miracle,” he says. “Which is why, of course, we light menorahs in our windows and you see them in all these public squares. So in some ways, the YouTube video is the modern-day menorah.”
Enjoy the video below. And Happy Hanukkah.
