Celebrities at Christmas: The trees, onesies, ugly sweaters and Mariah Carey’s sauce

Take a break from fighting with the Scotch tape and mixing cookie dough to behold the Christmases that Hollywood celebrities are enjoying this year.
In many ways, they’re just like us - sending out cards, decorating trees, taking the kids to see Santa.
And they’re wearing holiday onesies.
We must have missed the memo that pronounced onesies the It Outfit for Christmas 2016.
What are the holidays without a few throw-back pics? Talk show queen Wendy Williams shared her “awkward” 12-year-old self.
From the they’re-not-like-us department ...
Hands-down, few celebrity families do the holidays like the Kardashians.
It’s been a rough year for Kim Kardashian, who was robbed in Paris, and husband Kanye West, still recovering from some type of meltdown last month.
But all is bright lights and magic at their Bel-Air mansion for the holidays, where the outside burns bright with thousands of twinkling white lights strung like icicles.
Kim and Kanye haven’t shown off any of the decor on their own social media accounts. But we get a peek from two of Kim’s best friends, Brittny Gastineau and Jonathan Cheban.
And their tree? No hardware-store Tannenbaum for them. It’s huge. No ornaments, just hundreds of lights.
Not be outdone, Mama Bear Kris Jenner upped the ante at her house with a 22-foot Douglas fir strung with 10,000 lights and let Architectural Digest film the decorating.
Neil Patrick Harris also put so many Star Wars, Muppets and Haunted Mansion ornaments on his tree you almost can’t see the branches. And Coco Austin put up her glamorous metallic silver tree with red bows all by herself.
Amber Rose “accessorized” her tree with something we’ve never seen used before - a skeleton. Miley Cyrus accessorized herself with an ugly Christmas sweater bearing her life’s goals.
We want to be where Kevin Hart for the holidays.
Mariah Carey, reportedly spending the holidays in a $22 million Airbnb in Colorado, showed off her ample assets next to an ample tree in her pricey Aspen rental.
Here she is being saucy ...
And here she is making sauce and singing in the kitchen ...
Beyoncé showed off her multiple trees, including one with a “Lemonade” theme, while wearing tiny reindeer antlers.
Chrissy Teigen showed off what a trouper daughter Luna was on Santa’s lap. Tia Mowry struck a pose with her family.
Rob Lowe showed off his dog.
Are you on Tori Spelling’s Christmas card mailing list?
SO excited to unveil this year’s McDermott family holiday card! We used SimplytoImpress.com again this year & I couldn't be happier with how it turned out. They have super stylish designs, great prices, & the whole process is so fast. The fam looks fab, but next year we may need a bigger couch! #holidaycard @simplytoimpress
And finally, Celine Dion - who lost her husband René Angélil, and her brother Daniel, within two days of each other in January - issued a beautiful holiday wish for her fans.
