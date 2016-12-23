Stargazing

December 23, 2016 10:09 AM

Celebrities at Christmas: The trees, onesies, ugly sweaters and Mariah Carey’s sauce

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

Take a break from fighting with the Scotch tape and mixing cookie dough to behold the Christmases that Hollywood celebrities are enjoying this year.

In many ways, they’re just like us - sending out cards, decorating trees, taking the kids to see Santa.

And they’re wearing holiday onesies.

We must have missed the memo that pronounced onesies the It Outfit for Christmas 2016.

What are the holidays without a few throw-back pics? Talk show queen Wendy Williams shared her “awkward” 12-year-old self.

 

3 days until Christmas! Here I am as an awkward 12 year old. #TBT #holidays #christmas

A photo posted by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on

From the they’re-not-like-us department ...

Hands-down, few celebrity families do the holidays like the Kardashians.

It’s been a rough year for Kim Kardashian, who was robbed in Paris, and husband Kanye West, still recovering from some type of meltdown last month.

But all is bright lights and magic at their Bel-Air mansion for the holidays, where the outside burns bright with thousands of twinkling white lights strung like icicles.

Kim and Kanye haven’t shown off any of the decor on their own social media accounts. But we get a peek from two of Kim’s best friends, Brittny Gastineau and Jonathan Cheban.

 

Good Job @kimkardashian House Looks Beautiful More on my snap : BG1106

A photo posted by Brittny Gastiineau (@brittgastineau) on

And their tree? No hardware-store Tannenbaum for them. It’s huge. No ornaments, just hundreds of lights.

Not be outdone, Mama Bear Kris Jenner upped the ante at her house with a 22-foot Douglas fir strung with 10,000 lights and let Architectural Digest film the decorating.

Neil Patrick Harris also put so many Star Wars, Muppets and Haunted Mansion ornaments on his tree you almost can’t see the branches. And Coco Austin put up her glamorous metallic silver tree with red bows all by herself.

 

How lovely are thy branches! #trim

A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

 

Our Xmas tree I put up all by myself..Very proud LOL

A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on

Amber Rose “accessorized” her tree with something we’ve never seen used before - a skeleton. Miley Cyrus accessorized herself with an ugly Christmas sweater bearing her life’s goals.

 

A Very Spooky Sebastian Christmas #HalloweenIsEveryDayAtOurHouse Decorated by Sebastian and Mommy ❤️

A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

 

❤️❤️YUP! ❤️❤️

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

We want to be where Kevin Hart for the holidays.

 

Im in the Christmas spirit people.... #HappyHolidays #MerryChristmas #LiveLoveLaugh

A photo posted by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

 

Snow swag on fleek #DopePic #ComedicRockStarShit

A photo posted by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

Mariah Carey, reportedly spending the holidays in a $22 million Airbnb in Colorado, showed off her ample assets next to an ample tree in her pricey Aspen rental.

Here she is being saucy ...

And here she is making sauce and singing in the kitchen ...

 

Merry Christmas everybody! I&#39;m making my favorite sauce and I hope you&#39;re enjoying the Yuletide cheer!

A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Beyoncé showed off her multiple trees, including one with a “Lemonade” theme, while wearing tiny reindeer antlers.

 

A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Chrissy Teigen showed off what a trouper daughter Luna was on Santa’s lap. Tia Mowry struck a pose with her family.

 

&#34;She did such a good job!&#34; &#34;She didn&#39;t even cry!&#34; We only share what we want you to see, my loves. Lol

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

Family

A photo posted by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

Rob Lowe showed off his dog.

 

David and I are officially starting our #Christmas countdown. #happy #dog

A photo posted by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on

Are you on Tori Spelling’s Christmas card mailing list?

And finally, Celine Dion - who lost her husband René Angélil, and her brother Daniel, within two days of each other in January - issued a beautiful holiday wish for her fans.

 

A message from Céline especially for you! - Team Céline ⭐️❤️

A video posted by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on

