Metallica’s James Hetfield flees ‘elitist’ San Francisco for ... Vail?

Metallica guitarist James Hetfield has revealed why he and his family turned the page — swapping the ocean for the mountains and leaving San Francisco after living there for decades.
They fled the “elitist” attitudes of the Bay Area for “super quiet” Vail, Colo. — dubbed the second-most snobbiest town in Colorado last year.
Hetfield felt like people judged him in San Francisco because he’s a hunter, he told radio show host Joe Rogan on a recent podcast.
“I kind of got sick of the Bay Area, the attitudes of the people there, a little bit,” Hetfield said.
“They talk about how diverse they are, and things like that, and it’s fine if you’re diverse like them. But showing up with a deer on the bumper doesn’t fly in Marin County. My form of eating organic doesn’t vibe with theirs.”
Hetfield complained about the “elitist attitude” of the Bay Area, even though he admitted he might have just been making stuff up in his head.
“I probably made it up in my head a little bit,” he told Rogan. “’Cause I’m pretty good at that. I’m pretty creative, and I can start fights with myself in my head all the time. But there was. There was just a … I don’t know … I felt that there was an elitist attitude there — that if you weren’t their way politically, their way environmentally, all of that, that you were looked down upon.”
He said he loved the ocean and the area, but that attitude “wasn’t healthy for me. (I was) starting to feel like I was just fighting all the time, and I just had to get out of my own head. So Colorado does it for me.”
The move kinda leaves some folks in Colorado scratching their heads.
“I’m really not sure a place with a median home value of $817,000 (that’s Vail) is much less ‘elite’ than a place where it’s $1.1 million (like San Francisco),” Andrew Kenney wrote for the Denverite website.
“Hetfield, though, is obviously using the term in more of the conservative cultural sense, where liberals are fancy elites who like to impress their ideas on the common folk. (Hey, remember that time Metallica got really mad about music piracy?)”
