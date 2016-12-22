Trump supporters blast Olivia Wilde for getting a haircut and declaring ‘No More Melania Hair’

When is hair more than just hair?
Just ask Olivia Wilde.
Wilde got a trendy haircut this week.
But wait. There’s more.
“Olivia Wilde Cut Her Hair and Everyone is Freaking Out,” declared Allure magazine.
She posted her fresh cut on her Instagram with this message: “Feelin myself apparently. Thanks to the master @harryjoshhair the chop. #nomoremelaniahair.”
Just to be clear, Wilde is not a Trump fan. The staunch Hillary Clinton supporter has used the hashtag #notmypresident on occasion and recently posted a selfie wearing an Electoral College Dropout T-shirt with this caption: “She won by almost 3 million votes. That's basically the population of Lithuania.”
So she likely wasn’t surprised when her snark incited Trump supporters online.
“Shave off all your hair you stupid loser, Trump will still be the POTUS,” wrote one.
“You WISH you looked as good as Melania Trump. Idiot,” wrote another.
“Looks great but you also have less class than Melania now too. #unfollowed,” wrote another.
And those are the family-friendly jabs.
But back to the haircut, a trendy lob.
Hairstylist Harry Josh, who cut Wilde’s hair, steered clear of politics when he posted a picture of his handiwork.
Glamour magazine noted that it had always been a fan of Wilde’s “long brown hair and subtle caramel highlights at the ends (no doubt the work of some solid balayage), but now we have a whole new style to obsess over.
“Olivia has officially joined the lob club, and clearly she's enjoying the fresh cut - along with the opportunity to share a well-placed political jab.”
