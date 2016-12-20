Singer Richard Marx helps Korean Air flight attendants subdue an unruly passenger

As if holiday travel isn’t stressful enough ...
On a Korean Air flight from Hanoi, Vietnam, to Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday morning, ’80s pop star Richard Marx jumped into a fray to help female flight attendants subdue an unruly male passenger.
Marx’s wife, former MTV VJ Daisy Fuentes, posted photos of the ruckus online. Marx tweeted about it, too, giving their social media followers a front-row seat to the action.
She described how “a guy sitting in the next row from us got crazy & started attacking the flight attendants & passengers. When he started pushing the female staff and pulling them by the hair @therichardmarx was the first to help subdue him.
“This went on for FOUR hrs. I feel horrible for the abuse the staff had to endure but no one was prepared for this. They never fully got control of him. They didn't know how to use the taser & they didn’t know how to secure the rope around him (he got loose from their rope restraints 3 times).”
The couple were traveling on Korean Air Flight 480, according to Variety.
TMZ reported that two passengers and a crew member sustained injuries in the disturbance.
Here’s how Marx documented the action on Twitter.
You will be hearing about our flight#480 on @KoreanAir_KE . Passenger next to us attacked passengers and crew. Crew completely ill trained.— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016
Korean Air 480 pic.twitter.com/Ai9U6CV3qA— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016
Korean Air 480 pic.twitter.com/Clh7fiDcXl— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016
Korean Air 480 pic.twitter.com/tHaJ0oMxPq— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016
Korean Air 480 pic.twitter.com/hZxfewfYcE— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016
On his Facebook page, Marx criticized the crew for being “completely ill-equipped to handle the situation.”
“The all-female crew was clueless and not trained as to how to restrain this psycho and he was only initially subdued when I and a couple other male passengers intervened,” he wrote.
“He then later easily broke his restraints and attacked more crew and another passenger. When we landed in Seoul police boarded the plane.”
He added that he and Fuentes planned to continue on their way home on a connecting flight to Los Angeles.
Korean Air has not commented on the incident.
