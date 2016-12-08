For your viewing pleasure, we gathered YouTube’s top 10 viral videos of 2016

Here they are, the top 10 YouTube videos we obsessed over in 2016.
YouTube rounded up its top-trending videos based on views, shares, comments and likes.
“Collectively these 10 videos have 550 million views and were watched for over 25 million hours,” the company said in a statement.
What eclectic tastes we have, from watching people cut open rattlesnakes and flipping water bottles to ogling Jenna Dewan Tatum dirty dance all over her hot hubby, Channing Tatum.
If you didn’t watch the head-scratching “Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen,” the Japanese music video that Justin Bieber called his “favorite video on the internet,” well, watch it below.
If you didn’t hear John Oliver call Donald Trump “America’s back mole — it may have seemed harmless a year ago, but now that it’s gotten frighteningly bigger, it’s no longer wise to ignore it,” you can watch that below, too.
But, hello, no one beat the queen, Adele, when she got into a car with James Corden and sang her heart out in “Carpool Karaoke.”
10. “Brothers Convince Little Sister of Zombie Apocalypse” (22 million views)
9. “The $21,000 First Class Airplane Seat” (29 million views)
8. “Donald Trump: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)” (31 million views)
7. “Channing Tatum & Beyonce’s ‘Run The World (Girls)’ vs. Jenna Dewan Tatum’s ‘Pony’ | Lip Sync Battle” (37 million views)
6. “Water Bottle Flip Edition | Dude Perfect” (42 million views)
5. “Grace VanderWaal: 12-Year-Old Ukulele Player Gets Golden Buzzer — America’s Got Talent 2016” (46 million views)
4. “Nike Football Presents: The Switch ft. Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Anthony Martial & More” (57 million views)
3. “What’s inside a Rattlesnake Rattle?” (60 million views)
2. “Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen/PIKO-TARO” (96 million views)
1. “Adele Carpool Karaoke” (136 million views)
