Amy Schumer offers ‘deepest sympathy’ to fat-shaming trolls who scoff at her playing Barbie

The news that Amy Schumer is negotiating to play Barbie in a live-action, child-friendly movie hit some people like gallons of bloody chum thrown into a shark tank.
The internet came out to gorge.
Amy Schumer is to Barbie what Michael Moore is to GI Joe.— Sweet_Me_Lissa (@Mel_lific) December 2, 2016
Amy Schumer's gunna play Barbie?— CNN Is HitlerMaximus (@NolteNC) December 4, 2016
Barbie's not fat.
Now that Amy Schumer is playing Barbie I'm more confident that my dream can come true of seeing Oprah Winfrey as the next Spiderman.— Godfrey Elfwick (@GodfreyElfwick) December 3, 2016
The R-rated stand-up comedian and actress has been ridiculed for her weight before.
The trolls came after her last year after she posed nude for Annie Leibovitz, a portrait the comedian called “beautiful, gross, strong, thin, fat, pretty, ugly, sexy, disgusting, flawless.”
On Tuesday, Schumer hit back at people critical of her possible Barbie role by posting a photo of herself in a black, one-piece bathing suit on her Instagram account with an essay-long caption.
She was also nominated Tuesday for two Grammys — for Best Spoken Word Album and Best Comedy Album.
“Very very honored to be nominated for two Grammys and to be considered to play an important and evolving icon,” she wrote.
“Is it fat shaming if you know you’re not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don’t think so. I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love. Where’s the shame? It’s not there. It’s an illusion.
“When I look in the mirror I know who I am. I’m a great friend, sister, daughter, and girlfriend. I’m a bada** comic headlining arenas all over the world and making TV and movies and writing books where I lay it all out there and I’m fearless like you can be.”
The star of the TV show “Inside Amy Schumer” and the hit movie “Trainwreck” would play one of many Barbie characters who live in Barbieland before being “kicked out” into the real world because she is different and isn’t perfect, Deadline reported.
In her real-world adventures, she returns to Barbieland to save it with the fresh knowledge that perfection comes from within, not the outside.
The live-action Sony Pictures film begins production in the spring for a summer 2018 release.
“Given her edgy stand-up comedy and her movie breakthrough writing and starring in the R-rated Trainwreck, what makes Schumer the right actress to play the embodiment of a beloved toyline that for years featured a doll with impossibly perfect physical proportions?” Deadline pondered.
“Aside from the fact that she has Barbie hair, Schumer’s growing stature as a role model for female empowerment fits perfectly with how the film will exploit Barbie’s evolution into dolls of different sizes and shapes.”
Instead of flashing a middle finger at her online detractors, Schumer asked her Instagram followers to sympathize with the trolls.
“Thanks to everyone for the kind words and support and again my deepest sympathy goes out to the trolls who are in more pain than we will ever understand,” she wrote.
“I want to thank them for making it so evident that I am a great choice. It’s that kind of response that lets you know something’s wrong with our culture and we all need to work together to change it.
“Anyone who has ever been bullied or felt bad about yourself I am out there fighting for you, for us. And I want you to fight for yourself too! We need to laugh at the haters and sympathize with them. They can scream as loud as they want. We can’t hear them because we are getting s**t done. I am proud to lead by example. I say if I’m beautiful, I say if I’m strong. You will not determine my story. I will.”
