November 18, 2016 11:32 AM

5 things to know about Maya Benberry, who stole Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s heart

By Kathy Lu

klu@kcstar.com

Who is Maya Benberry?

When Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce chose Benberry to be his girlfriend on this week’s finale of E!’s “Catching Kelce,” it surprised a lot of viewers — and Kelce himself.

“Even though my mind is telling me one thing, I’ve got to go with my heart,” he explained of his decision. Benberry beat out 49 other women competing to win over Kelce in the show.

They’ve been dating since filming of the show ended in April.

Chiefs' Travis Kelce stars in new E! reality show

Travis Michael Kelce, tight end for the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, will star in Catching Kelce. E! released this trailer from the show's Twitter account.

@CatchingKelce/Twitter
 

So now it’s time for the rest of us to get to know the woman who stole his heart.

1. She’s from Paducah, Ky. (the state she represented), but lives in Los Angeles.

However, she was born in Germany, according to her website, mayabenberry.com, where she focuses on fashion, beauty and lifestyle topics.

“Sweet yet sassy and don’t forget classy is the perfect way to describe Maya,” her site says. She also has a passion for children and started her own youth mentoring program.

2. Her feelings for Kelce are real. And she’s not afraid to share them.

“Being with Travis has pushed me to be even more successful and to bring something to the table!” she tweeted. “The last thing I want from him is a handout.”

3. She held a watch party for the finale in Paducah, and she’s not happy with how she was portrayed on the show.

She told The Paducah Sun that she wanted to be surrounded by family and friends for the finale. In fact, fellow contestant Lexi Noel drove from Georgia to be at the party.

Benberry also told The Paducah Sun that “the show totally misrepresented my character, and I’m not happy about it.” But she knows that it was part of the contract. “I can’t be too upset, because legally I agreed to it. But it’s frustrating. I went on the show initially to promote myself in a way, and my image on the show isn’t how I am in real life. But if nothing else, that’s just pushing me to make sure my actions speak more than my words from here on out.”

4. She’s not moving to Kansas City. Yet.

She also tells The Paducah Sun that they’re staying in their respective hometowns to focus on their careers. But she’s happy, and apparently loves Kansas City wings.

 

We&#39;re happy! That&#39;s all that matters ❤️

A photo posted by Maya Benberry (@mayabenberry) on

5. She has fans (despite the haters), including the most important one.

Kathy Lu: 816-234-4394, @kathyluwho

