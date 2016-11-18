5 things to know about Maya Benberry, who stole Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s heart

Who is Maya Benberry?
When Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce chose Benberry to be his girlfriend on this week’s finale of E!’s “Catching Kelce,” it surprised a lot of viewers — and Kelce himself.
“Even though my mind is telling me one thing, I’ve got to go with my heart,” he explained of his decision. Benberry beat out 49 other women competing to win over Kelce in the show.
They’ve been dating since filming of the show ended in April.
So now it’s time for the rest of us to get to know the woman who stole his heart.
1. She’s from Paducah, Ky. (the state she represented), but lives in Los Angeles.
However, she was born in Germany, according to her website, mayabenberry.com, where she focuses on fashion, beauty and lifestyle topics.
“Sweet yet sassy and don’t forget classy is the perfect way to describe Maya,” her site says. She also has a passion for children and started her own youth mentoring program.
2. Her feelings for Kelce are real. And she’s not afraid to share them.
“Being with Travis has pushed me to be even more successful and to bring something to the table!” she tweeted. “The last thing I want from him is a handout.”
I liked Travis because he is the only guy I've ever dated that actually supported me and my career aspirations.— Maya Benberry (@MayaBenberry) November 17, 2016
In the finale, I explain to Travis how I've dated nothing but guys that wanted me to be a trophy wife that stayed at home.— Maya Benberry (@MayaBenberry) November 17, 2016
I don't knock the women that prefer to stay at home but I have big goals for myself and to have a man that wants me to succeed is amazing— Maya Benberry (@MayaBenberry) November 17, 2016
So finally meeting a successful man who wasn't intimidated by my beauty, confidence and career aspirations was all that I've ever wanted ❤️— Maya Benberry (@MayaBenberry) November 17, 2016
Being with Travis has pushed me to be even more successful and to bring something to the table! The last thing I want from him is a handout— Maya Benberry (@MayaBenberry) November 17, 2016
Just wanted to clarify things so that you guys can understand me more! ❤️— Maya Benberry (@MayaBenberry) November 17, 2016
3. She held a watch party for the finale in Paducah, and she’s not happy with how she was portrayed on the show.
She told The Paducah Sun that she wanted to be surrounded by family and friends for the finale. In fact, fellow contestant Lexi Noel drove from Georgia to be at the party.
Benberry also told The Paducah Sun that “the show totally misrepresented my character, and I’m not happy about it.” But she knows that it was part of the contract. “I can’t be too upset, because legally I agreed to it. But it’s frustrating. I went on the show initially to promote myself in a way, and my image on the show isn’t how I am in real life. But if nothing else, that’s just pushing me to make sure my actions speak more than my words from here on out.”
4. She’s not moving to Kansas City. Yet.
She also tells The Paducah Sun that they’re staying in their respective hometowns to focus on their careers. But she’s happy, and apparently loves Kansas City wings.
Now all I want is to be in KC with a plate full of Peanut chicken wings #yums— Maya Benberry (@MayaBenberry) November 18, 2016
5. She has fans (despite the haters), including the most important one.
@MayaBenberry thanks for sharing your guy the night you had your overnight date. Completely made my night getting to meet him! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/gUCLTMELw0— Ash (@ambrown13) November 18, 2016
No problem babe!! Thank you for reminding me with this pic how handsome he was that night https://t.co/lrSb3YAuEh— Maya Benberry (@MayaBenberry) November 18, 2016
@MayaBenberry i wish you and @tkelce nothing buthappiness! Welcome to the KC CHIEFS family! And KC— Elizabeth (@liz_owens25) November 17, 2016
Thank you for being supportive! ❤️ #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/mpnflC1tfm— Maya Benberry (@MayaBenberry) November 17, 2016
That’s all, folks! #CatchingKelce pic.twitter.com/dggZcahXrA— Catching Kelce (@CatchingKelce) November 17, 2016
One time for all the haters!!! https://t.co/NHD1zwdzLM— Travis Kelce (@tkelce) November 17, 2016
Kathy Lu: 816-234-4394, @kathyluwho
Comments