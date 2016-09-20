Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

8:55 Big Slick celebs strut their stuff on the red carpet Pause

1:06 Big Slick celebrity guests take on heat and each other at Kauffman Stadium

4:52 Big Slick celebrities on returning to KC for annual fundraiser: "We literally love this"

0:29 "Marlins Man" explains the new hand signal he created for the Royals

2:46 Learn what's behind the Royals' dugout

1:17 Silently slamming Sam Brownback on misleading jobs claims: Part II

1:02 Teenager fatally shot near Van Horn High School

1:23 What now for ITT students left hanging?

1:00 Royals manager Ned Yost watched Yordano Ventura's complete game 'on TV'

2:17 Clay Chastain outlines reasons for light rail