Lana Del Rey cancels Kansas City show; refunds available immediately

Lana Del Rey will not be coming to Kansas City this year after all.
The pop star was scheduled to perform at the Sprint Center on Jan. 9 but postponed the show the night before, saying she had the flu. The Kansas City show was the only show on the tour affected. Del Rey told fans she would try to reschedule the show later this year. But the show's promoter, Live Nation, has announced that a reschedule is not possible and the show has been canceled.
Ticket refunds are available at the point of purchase.
Del Rey wasn't the only artist who kept Kansas City fans waiting word on a postponed show. Rock legend Bob Seger postponed 18 shows of his tour, including a stop at the Sprint Center in October, because he needed emergency back surgery. Seger promised to reschedule all the postponed show but there has been no word yet on any rescheduling.
