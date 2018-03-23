Starlight Theatre announces one of summer's best shows

The summer of 2018 looks like it could be one of the busiest ever for music fans. Starlight Theatre and Live Nation on Thursday announced what will be one of the best shows of the year, one that comprises three headlining artists: Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle and Dwight Yoakam. The show is June 21. Tickets go on sale March 30.
The show is part of the LSD Tour, using the first letter of each performer's given name. It will make 18 stops in the continental United States from June 12 to August 18.
Yoakam was in town in June as part of another big-name tour. He and Robert Earl Keen were scheduled to open for Willie Nelson at Starlight. Yoakam and Keen performed but Nelson's set got washed out by a rainstorm. Nelson returned to Starlight in October to perform his set.
Earle previously performed in Kansas City in August 2016 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts along with Emmylou Harris, Buddy Miller and the Milk Carton Kids. Williams' previous Kansas City show was at Knuckleheads in August 2017.
Other notable shows that were recently announced:
Christian rockers Needtobreathe are coming to Starlight on Sept. 9. Tickets go on sale March 30. Johnnyswim and Forest Blakk open.
Boy George and Culture Club will headline a show at Starlight on Sept. 7. Tickets are on sale now. The B-52s and Tom Bailey of the Thompson Twins are also on the bill.
The Endless Summer Tour is coming to the Providence Medical Center Amphitheater in Bonner Springs. The lineup: G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, YBN Nahmir, P-Lo and Murda Beatz. Tickets are on sale now.
Kansas is coming to the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland on Oct. 19. Tickets are on sale now. The show will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the "Point of Know Return" album, which will be performed in its entirety.
