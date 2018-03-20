Eagles, including a couple of new kids, treat KC crowd to an evening of nostalgia

When Glenn Frey died in January 2016, it was fair to wonder whether the Eagles were on the verge of extinction.
A founding member and the writer and performer of many of the band’s most beloved hits, Frey seemed irreplaceable and at the time his death seemed likely to spell the end of the Eagles’ impressive reign, now approaching half a century.
Instead, the band revamped and reloaded, enlisting two new members.
Monday night, the new version of the Eagles nearly filled the Sprint Center, and for more than two and a half hours, they and about 12,000 fans basked in the band’s glorious history, one comprising some of the most timeless and enduring songs in rock history.
Never miss a local story.
This version of the Eagles includes only one founding member, Don Henley. But it also includes a few familiar faces: Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmidt and touring guitarist Steuart Smith.
It also includes Frey’s son Deacon Frey, 24, who strongly resembles his dad, physically and vocally, plus country music stalwart Vince Gill. Those additions significantly fortified the lineup, especially Gill, who provided some of the evening’s best moments as a vocalist and guitarist.
Stratospheric vocal harmonies have long been an Eagles’ signature, and, lined up cheek-by-jowl across the stage, they strutted them right off the bat during their opener, “Seven Bridges Road.”
Deacon Frey took lead vocals on the ensuing song, one his father co-wrote with Jackson Browne and a signature Eagles song, “Take It Easy.” The crowd gave him a long, warm welcome.
Henley then took the vocal reins for “One of These Nights,” then handed them over to Gill for two songs: “Take It to the Limit,” which ignited the first of many boisterous sing-alongs, and a satiny version of “Tequila Sunrise” lathered in harmonies.
The Eagles brought along a small army of personnel and equipment, which, according to Henley, included a five-part string section, a five-part horn section, four security guards, 82 crew members and a fleet of 14 semis, some of which hauled the enormous video screens that loomed over the band and broadcast an array of visuals throughout the show.
They also brought “one accountant,” Henley deadpanned, alluding to the Eagles’ reputation for doing it all (or most of it) for the money.
Most of that money was well-spent this evening. The set list comprised 27 songs and included nearly all of their best-known material, all delivered by five different lead vocalists.
Schmidt, who was confined to a chair as he nurses a leg injury suffered in a fall in a hotel shower, took the lead on “I Can’t Tell You Why,” after recalling his days with Poco and playing gigs at the Cowtown Ballroom.
Walsh was his normal goofy, wise-cracking self, stoking the crowd between and during songs. He took the spotlight several times, both vocally and on lead guitar. Late in the show, he performed his usual James Gang tribute: “Walk Away,” which was embellished lavishly by the horn crew, and “Funk #49.”
Before “New Kid in Town,” Gill introduced himself as the “new guy.” Then before performing one of his own songs, “Next Big Thing,” he admitted it was “fun to be almost 61 and scared to death” all over again. He fits in seamlessly and naturally. It would have been nice to hear more lead guitar from him, but in this band, he stands in line behind Walsh and Smith.
The Eagles remain Henley’s band and show. There was oddly scant mention of Glenn Frey, only when Henley said that Deacon was making his dad proud. Otherwise, all the sentiments and nostalgia were saved for the songs, some of which go back nearly 50 years.
After Walsh rocked the joint with an unfettered rendition of “Rocky Mountain Way,” Henley serenaded the crowd with “Desperado,” inspiring the evening’s final sing-along.
It’s the ultimate closing song, especially for this band. Like its protagonist, the Eagles aren’t getting any younger, either, yet they won't allow even the death of a prominent member to stop them from taking their music out on the road and feeling the love from their fans all over again.
SET LIST
Seven Bridges Road; Take It Easy; One of These Nights; Take It to the Limit; Tequila Sunrise; Witchy Woman; In the City; I Can’t Tell You Why; How Long; Ol’ ’55; Peaceful Easy Feeling; The Best of My Love; Lyin’ Eyes; Love Will Keep Us Alive; New Kid in Town; Next Big Thing; Those Shoes; Already Gone; Victim of Love; Walk Away; Heartache Tonight; Life’s Been Good; Funk #49; Life in the Fast Lane; Hotel California; Rocky Mountain Way; Desperado.
Comments