Godfather of Shock Rock coming to Planet Comicon KC

The Godfather of Shock Rock is coming to the 20th annual Planet Comicon Kansas City.
Alice Cooper has been added to a guest list of more than 100 TV and film actors, voice actors, writers, authors and other celebrities. He will attend all three days to meet with fans.
The convention, which celebrates the best in comic books and fantasy and science-fiction TV and films, will be held Feb. 16-18 at Bartle Hall.
Cooper, who will turn 70 on Feb. 4, is a natural fit for the event. He draws his macabre on-stage personae from horror films and other fantasies, infusing his shows with an array of props and gimmicks including boa constrictors, a guillotine (and a fake beheading), an electric chair and fake blood.
He still tours relentlessly. From Oct. 14 through Dec. 7, he performed nearly three dozen concerts, including stops in Europe, Japan, Australia and the U.S. His most recent show in Kansas City was at the Sprint Center in August 2014, when he opened for Motley Crue.
With his band and as a solo artist, he has released more than two dozen studio albums. His most successful albums: “School’s Out,” “Billion Dollar Babies” and “Welcome to My Nightmare.”
