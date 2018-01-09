Back to Rockville

Back to Rockville

Timothy Finn blogs about Kansas City's music scene

Back to Rockville

Willie Nelson suspends tour after falling ill during show

By Timothy Finn

tfinn@kcstar.com

January 09, 2018 02:55 PM

Willie Nelson has canceled several shows and returned to his home in Texas to recuperate after falling ill during a show over the weekend

Nelson, 84, was performing his opening song, “Whiskey River,” in San Diego when he stopped the song and left the stage. According to Rolling Stone magazine, fans said Nelson was coughing and appeared to be experiencing breathing difficulties.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Nelson’s publicist said he either had the flu or a bad cold and was recuperating at his home in Texas.

He postponed the rest of his January tour, five shows that include three shows that were scheduled this weekend. He is next scheduled to perform in Macon, Ga., on Feb. 7, the start of a 10-day, eight-show tour.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nelson has had to cancel shows several times due to illness over the past few years, including seven shows from late January to early February 2017.

His most recent performance in Kansas City was in October at Starlight Theatre. That concert was a makeup performance for a show in June that was postponed because of inclement weather.

Timothy Finn: 816-234-4781, @phinnagain

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kansas City's biggest concerts of 2018

    Next year’s Kansas City music calendar includes three stadium for Taylor Swift, Kenny Chesney and Ed Sheeran, plus plenty of other hot acts like Pink, Lorde, Miranda Lambert and more.

Kansas City's biggest concerts of 2018

Kansas City's biggest concerts of 2018 1:45

Kansas City's biggest concerts of 2018
Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab? 0:45

Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab?
Tasting the new Irish menu at Brady's Public House 4:47

Tasting the new Irish menu at Brady's Public House

View More Video