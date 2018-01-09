James Taylor hasn’t performed in Kansas City since July 2012.
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt bringing their tour to Sprint Center

By Timothy Finn

January 09, 2018 01:55 PM

Two friends and fellow members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame are coming to Kansas City this spring.

James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt on Tuesday announced a 17-show tour that stops at the Sprint Center on May 22, a Tuesday. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 19.

It will be Taylor’s first Kansas City appearance since a show at Starlight Theatre in July 2012. His previous Sprint Center show was in May 2010, when Carole King co-headlined.

Raitt’s previous appearance in Kansas City was in October 2016 at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. In his review of the show in The Star, critic Bill Brownlee wrote: “The blues artist who briefly became an unlikely pop star with the release of her tenth album ‘Nick of Time’ in 1989 dug deep throughout a vibrant performance that lasted almost two hours. … She joked about her age, but Raitt’s talents as a vocalist, guitarist and bandleader may never have been greater.”

At that show, Raitt was touring on “Dig in Deep,” her 17th studio album. Three of her albums have gone gold, and four have gone platinum, including “Nick of Time,” which has sold more than 5 million copies, and “Luck of the Draw,” which has sold more than 7 million.

Taylor’s most recent album is “Before This World,” his 17th studio recording, released in June 2015. He has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

Timothy Finn: 816-234-4781

