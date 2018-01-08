Rod Stewart is coming back to Kansas City’s Sprint Center in August

Rod Stewart turns 73 on Jan. 10, but he continues to tour all over the world.
Monday, the two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee announced a 22-date summer North American tour that includes a stop in Kansas City.
Stewart, with special guest Cyndi Lauper, will perform at the Sprint Center on Aug. 14, a Tuesday. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12. Presales begin Tuesday.
It will be Stewart’s first performance in Kansas City since Aug. 14, 2014, when he was joined by another special guest, Santana. Before that, he performed at the Sprint Center in April 2011 with Stevie Nicks.
His most recent albums are “Another Country,” which was released in October 2015, and “Time.” On both albums, Stewart co-wrote most of the songs, something new for him.
In a 2013 interview with The Star, Stewart said: “I’m not a natural songwriter. It’s not like I say, ‘I’m gonna get up and write some songs.’ So it took some time. But there is plenty to write about.”
