Trio of brothers in the band Radkey are part of a MasterCard advertising campaign in New York. More installments are in the works.
Kansas City band is rocking digital billboards in New York City

By Timothy Finn

tfinn@kcstar.com

January 04, 2018 12:49 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A Kansas City band is lighting up the New York skyline.

Portraits of Radkey, a rock/punk trio that comprises Dee, Isaiah and Solomon Radke, are emblazed on digital billboards on two buildings in midtown Manhattan. Each billboard contains the headline “Thrashers Misfits Dreamers” plus the subheadline “Start Something Priceless.”

One of the billboards takes up two sides of its building. Each also contains the MasterCard logo.

“It’s part of an advertising campaign, but we can’t say anymore yet,” said Matt Radke, the brothers’ father. He said there would be more installments in the campaign

Radkey was formed in 2010 in St. Joseph, where the brothers were raised. The family moved to Kansas City several years ago.

The band has released two full-length recordings — “Dark Black Makeup” in 2015 and “Delicious Rock Noise” in 2016 — plus two EPs and several singles.

They have received media attention from the New York Times, USA Today and the British music magazine/website NME. In October 2013, they performed on the “Later … With Jools Holland” TV show on BBC Two. The band has appeared in dozens of rock festivals in the U.S. and internationally.

Radkey will release a new single on Jan. 19; a full-length album is forthcoming later in 2018.

Timothy Finn: 816-234-4781, @phinnagain

