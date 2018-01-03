Country music legend’s fiddle donated to Kansas City Goodwill store

A fiddle owned by the late country music legend Roy Acuff is up for auction in Kansas City.
The fiddle was donated anonymously to Goodwill of Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas. Acuff’s fiddles were made by Evart Acuff, his uncle, who numbered each one. A sticker inside says the fiddle, No. 19, was handmade in August 1945 in Maryville, Tenn. (although the sticker says “Merryville”).
The fiddle was donated to the Goodwill store on North Oak and is now in the possession of Gary Raines, who runs Goodwill’s e-commerce program in Kansas City.
“We recognized right away that it was something special and we now have it up for auction,” Raines said. “We have no information on the owner. They just donated it and moved on. … The certificate of authenticity and other paperwork are copies but we are confident that it’s the real thing.”
The auction is open until 11 p.m. Saturday (central time) at shopgoodwill.com, which has published photos and other details of the instrument, such as: It was made of applewood from a tree on a family farm. As of noon Wednesday, the high bid was $5,002.
Acuff, a native of Maynardville, Tenn., first became famous as the singer and fiddler for the Crazy Tennesseans, who later became the Smoky Mountain Boys. Their hits included “Wabash Cannonball,” “Wreck on the Highway,” “Pins and Needles” and “Night Train to Memphis.” Later hits included “I’ll Forgive You But I Can’t Forget,” “The Waltz of the Wind” and “Tennessee Waltz.”
He also performed regularly at the Grand Ole Opry and starred in the 1940 film “Grand Ole Opry.” In 1942, he and Fred Rose formed Acuff-Rose Music, which became the most powerful publishing firm in country music. He was awarded a National Medal of Arts and a Lifetime Achievement Award by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. He was also the first living inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He died in November 1992. He was 89.
