Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 5, for the Chi-Lites’ Feb. 24 concert at VooDoo.
Tickets on sale: The Chi-Lites, Lil Boosie, Sweet Honey in the Rock

By Dan Kelly

dkelly@kcstar.com

January 02, 2018 12:02 PM

On sale Friday, Jan. 5

The Chi-Lites, Feb. 24, VooDoo. $25-$53

On the way

Little River Band, May 4, Ameristar. $45-$60. On sale Jan. 12.

New and noteworthy

Fool’s Gold Country Revue, Jan. 19, MTH Theater at Crown Center. $25

Lil Boosie, Jan. 20, Uptown. $56-$150

“Disney Live! Mickey and Minnie’s Doorway to Magic,” Feb. 10, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $23-$65

Asleep at the Wheel with Lindi Ortega, Feb. 16, Knuckleheads. $30

Demetria McKinney with London Savoy, Feb. 16, VooDoo. $27.50-$37.50

Moon Taxi, Feb. 17, The Truman. $25

Sweet Honey in the Rock, Feb. 23, White Recital Hall. $10-$25

Sara Evans with RaeLynn and Kalie Shorr, March 15, Kauffman Center. $39-$79

Black Tiger Sex Machine, April 12, Granada. $20

Charlie Puth with Hailee Steinfeld, Aug. 9, Starlight. $40-$69.50

Also on sale

Markiplier, Jan. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. Sold out

Here Come the Mummies, Jan. 5, Knuckleheads. $28.50

The Band That Fell to Earth, Jan. 6, RecordBar. $15-$50

Mike Dillon, Jan. 6, The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures. $20

Adelitas Way, Jan. 9, Aftershock. $18

Lana Del Rey with Jhene Aiko, Jan. 9, Sprint Center. $39.50-$125

Cody Johnson, Jan. 11, The Truman. Sold out.

Krizz Kaliko, Jan. 11, Riot Room. $15

Black Veil Brides and Asking Alexandria with Crown the Empire, Jan. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.50

Chris Young with Kane Brown and Lanco, Jan. 12, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $39-$203

Hairball, Jan. 12, VooDoo. $14.50-$37.50

Arctic Lights, Jan. 13, Bottleneck. $25

Brian Regan, Jan. 13, Music Hall. $47-$58

John McEuen Duo with Matt Cartsonis and Porter Union, Jan. 13, Knuckleheads. $20

Louis John Lipari, E-Rock and Frank Werth, Jan. 13, Knuckleheads. $15

Tony Sands, Jan. 13, Ameristar. $25-$52

Brett Young, Jan. 14, Granada. $25

Crucial Conflict 3: Money Time, Jan. 14, Riot Room. $15-$20

Criss Angel, Jan. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$125

The Wailers, Jan. 16, Riot Room. $24-$28

Destroyer with Mega Bog, Jan. 17, RecordBar. $20

The Green with Sammy Johnson and Leilani Wolfgramm, Jan. 17, Granada. $20

Lee Ann Womack, Jan. 18, Knuckleheads. $35

Paul Wall, Jan. 18, Riot Room. $25-$30

Stoney LaRue, Jan. 18, Granada. $15

Anti-Flag and Stray From the Path with The White Noise and Sharptooth, Jan. 19, Granada. $18

Hamilton Loomis, Jan. 19, Knuckleheads. $15

Jerry Seinfeld, Jan. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $68.50-$175

Marcus Roberts Trio, Jan. 19, Folly. $20-$25

Tribal Seeds with The Original Wailers, Jan. 19, VooDoo. $24.50-$59.50

The Veer Union, Jan. 19, Aftershock. $15

The Wombats, Jan. 19, The Truman. $22-$25

Casey Donahew, Jan. 20, Granada. $20

Havok, Jan. 20, Aftershock. $15

Jim Norton, Jan. 20, Liberty Hall. $29-$34

Mod Sun with Call Me Karizma and more, Jan. 20, Riot Room. $20-$25

Sinbad, Jan. 20, Ameristar. $35-$52

Margo Price, Jan. 23, Knuckleheads. $18

Red Fang, Jan. 23, Riot Room. $17-$20

Silverstein and Tonight Alive with Broadside and Picturesque, Jan. 24, Granada. $18

Joe Satriani, John Petrucci and Phil Collen, Jan. 25, Uptown. $39.50-$125

Noah Gundersen, Jan. 25, RecordBar. $17-$20

Datsik, Jan. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $28-$33

Drive-By Truckers with Lilly Hiatt, Jan. 26, The Truman. $25-$28

El Monstero, Jan. 26, Uptown. $26-$55

Jackopierce, Jan. 26, Knuckleheads. $20-$55

Little Miss Nasty, Jan. 26, Aftershock. $15

Milligan / Vaughan Project, Jan. 26, Knuckleheads. $15

Milky Chance, Jan. 27, The Truman. Sold out.

Deborah Brown Quintet, Jan. 28, Polsky Theatre. $20

Flobots with McLovins, Jan. 28, Riot Room. $15-$17

K.Flay, Jan. 28, The Truman. $18-$89

Marilyn Manson with Hyborian, Jan. 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $43

Yung Lean and Sad Boys, Jan. 28, Granada. $18

August Burns Red, Jan. 30, Granada. $23

Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band, Jan. 30, Liberty Hall. $30-$45

Jeff Austin Band, Jan. 31, Granada. $18

Mako, Jan. 31, RecordBar. $16-$18

Hippo Campus, Feb. 1, Bottleneck. $16

Indigenous, Feb. 2, Knuckleheads. $15

Rory Scovel, Feb. 2, RecordBar. $18-$20

Special Forces and Double Vision, Feb. 2, Knuckleheads. $15

Tim Allen, Feb. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $59.50-$99.50

Ybn Nahmir with Almighty Jay, Feb. 2, Granada. $20

Randy Rogers Band, Feb. 3, Uptown. $20

Zach Stevenson, Feb. 3, Knuckleheads. $15

Avatar with The Brains and Hellzapoppin’, Feb. 5, Granada. $19

and Cashmere Cat, Feb. 5, The Truman. $26-$28

Alejandro Escovedo, Feb. 6, Knuckleheads. $20

Fruition, Feb. 7, Granada. $15

Keys N Krates, Feb. 7, Uptown. $25

Tyler, The Creator, Feb. 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50

Yonder Mountain String Band with The Southern Belles, Feb. 7, Bottleneck. $29.50

Alan Jackson, Feb. 8, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $35.99-$125.99

Blackberry Smoke, Feb. 8, Uptown. $30-$35

Michael Glabicki and Dirk Miller, Feb. 8, Knuckleheads. $18.50

Psymbionic with Widdler, Feb. 8, Bottleneck. $15

Ron Pope, Feb. 8, Granada. $18

Julia Othmer, Feb. 9, Knuckleheads. $15

Rodney Carrington, Feb. 9-10, Ameristar. $55-$75

Seasons of Blizzard featuring Brillz, 12th Planet and more, Feb. 9-10, Granada. $55

Jagged Edge with Michael Blackson, Keke Wyatt and Tammy Rivera, Feb. 10, Uptown. $55-$125

Kathleen Madigan, Feb. 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$36.50

The Lacs, Feb. 10, Knuckleheads. $18

Mickey Avalon and Dirt Nasty, Feb. 10, Riot Room. $20-$25

Stokley, Feb. 10, VooDoo. $20-$45

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, Feb. 11, Lied Center. $16-$30

Big Wild, Feb. 11, RecordBar. $18-$20

Jacob Sartorius, Feb. 11, The Truman. $29.50-$35

Mac Sabbath, Feb. 11, Knuckleheads. $16

Poppy, Feb. 11, Granada. $18

Smile Empty Soul, Feb. 11, Aftershock. $15

Set It Off with The Gospel Youth, Feb. 12, Granada. $16

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Feb. 13, The Truman. $25-$28

Lil Xan with Steven Cannon, Feb. 13, Granada. $20

Neck Deep, Feb. 14, The Truman. $20-$55

High Valley, Feb. 15, VooDoo. $19.50-$29.50

Kayzo, Feb. 15, The Truman. $20-$30

Radio Moscow with Amplified Heat, Feb. 15, Riot Room. $15

Whiskey Myers, Feb. 15, Granada. $18

Brad Paisley with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell, Feb. 16, Sprint Center. $29.99-$129.99

Jeezy, Feb. 16, Uptown. $33

Cyrille Aimee, Feb. 17, Folly. $20-$25

In This Moment with DED, New Years Day and P.O.D, Feb. 17, VooDoo. $32-$146

Josh Abbott Band, Feb. 17, Granada. $18

Charles Williams Trio, Feb. 18, Polsky Theatre. $20

Darci Lynne & Friends Live, Feb. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$35

NF, Feb. 18, Uptown. $25

Peter Cetera, Feb. 18, Kauffman Center. $39-$109

Wild Rivers, Feb. 18, Knuckleheads. $15

Ani DiFranco, Feb. 20, Madrid. $35-$49.50

Brockhampton, Feb. 21, The Truman. $28.50-$50

Davina and the Vagabonds, Feb. 21, Knuckleheads. $15

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Feb. 21, Madrid. $35-$65

R.Lum.R, Feb. 21, RecordBar. $15-$17

Starset with Palisades and more, Feb. 21, Granada. $17

Talib Kweli with Niko Is and more, Feb. 21, Riot Room. $25

A Day to Remember with Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse and The Devil Wears Prada, Feb. 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$49.50

Sabaton and Kreator, Feb. 22, The Truman. $25-$30

Dan + Shay and Noe Palma, Feb. 23, Uptown. $55-$100

Lee Brice, Feb. 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38-$48

LP, Feb. 23, The Truman. $22-$25

TobyMac with Mandisa, Danny Gokey and more, Feb. 23, Sprint Center. $15-$69.75

Gene Watson, Feb. 24, Ameristar. $20-$35

Judah & the Lion, Feb. 24, Uptown. $25-$45

New Politics, Feb. 24, The Truman. $25-$30

Enslaved with Wolves in the Throne Room and more, Feb. 25, Granada. $20

Lotus, Feb. 25, The Truman. $22-$25

Steve Aoki with Desiigner, Feb. 25, Uptown. $35-$38

Janis Siegel, Feb. 26-27, Lied Center. $19-$35

Aaron Lewis, Feb. 28-March 1, VooDoo. $29.50-$79.50

Coin, Feb. 28, The Truman. $20-$25

Gaelic Storm, Feb. 28, Knuckleheads. $25

Pvris, Feb. 28, Granada. $25-$99

Donavon Frankenreiter, March 1, Bottleneck. $18

Why? March 1, Granada. $16

The Dollop, March 2, The Truman. Sold out.

Ganja White Night with Subtronics and Dirt Monkey, March 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25

Granger Smith, March 2, Granada. $20

I Set My Friends On Fire, March 2, Aftershock. $15

Matisyahu, March 2, VooDoo. $27-$125

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, March 2, Ameristar. $35-$55

Septicflesh and Dark Funeral with Thy Antichrist, March 2, Riot Room. $22

Steve Winwood, March 2, Uptown. $59-$145

Ben Sollee and Kentucky Native with Mipso, March 3, Knuckleheads. $15

Lorde, March 3, Sprint Center. $39.50-$99.50

Manic Focus, March 3, RecordBar. $16

Awolnation with Nothing But Thieves, March 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $31.25

J.I.D and Earthgang, March 4, Granada. $20

Watain with Destroyer 666, March 4, Riot Room. $25

Dorothy, March 5, RecordBar. $17.50-$20

Skinny Lister, March 5, Riot Room. $15

Bully with Melkbelly, March 6, RecordBar. $15

Phillip Phillips, March 7, The Truman. $25-$149

Boogie T, March 8, The Truman. $15-$25

Y and T, March 8, VooDoo. $19.50-$27.50

Aaron Watson with Josh Ward, March 9, Granada. $20

The Beach Boys, March 9, Missouri Theatre. $59-$125

The Hot Sardines, March 9, Folly. $20-$25

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Lady Be Good,” March 9, Helzberg Hall. $31.50-$66.50

Three Dog Night, March 9, Ameristar. $45-$60

Arlo Guthrie, March 10, Yardley Hall. $38-$125

Jim Jefferies, March 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$55

Sam Bush, March 10, Knuckleheads. $24.50

Lucero, March 10, Granada. $17

Marlon Williams, March 10, RecordBar. $15

The Oh Hellos with Lowland Hum, March 11, RecordBar. $18-$20

Quinn XCII, March 11, Granada. $18

Above & Beyond, March 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30.50-$35.50

K.D. Lang, March 13, Uptown. $45-$124

They Might Be Giants, March 13, The Truman. $22-$25

Declan McKenna with Chappell Roan, March 14, Bottleneck. $15

Excision, March 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38-$43

Walk Off the Earth, March 14, VooDoo. $35-$195

Cadillac Three, March 15, Knuckleheads. $20

Courtney Patton, March 15, Knuckleheads. $15

Glen Hansard, March 15, The Truman. $35-$40

Lights with Chase Atlantic and DCF, March 15, Madrid. $26-$39.50

Pink, March 15, Sprint Center. $47.50-$207.45

Tigers Jaw with Yowler and Looming, March 15, Bottleneck. $17

Uriah Heep, March 15, Knuckleheads. $35

Festival of Laughs: Sommore, Earthquake, George Wallace and Don DC Curry, March 16, Music Hall. $54-$77

Galactic, March 16, Uptown. $27-$45

The Lone Bellow, March 16, Knuckleheads. $28.50-$79

“One Night of Queen” by Gary Mullen and the Works, March 16, Yardley Hall. $38-$55

Riverdance, March 16-17, Kauffman Center. $39-$79

Under the Streetlamp, March 16, Ameristar. $35-$50

Chubby Carrier, March 17, Knuckleheads. $15

Miranda Lambert with Jon Pardi and Ashley McBryde, March 17, Sprint Center. $39.75-$59.75

The Contortionist, March 18, Granada. $19

Matt Otto Quintet, March 18, Polsky Theatre. $20

Eagles, March 19, Sprint Center. $99.50-$229.50

Anderson East, March 20, Madrid. $17-$35

Albert Cummings with Shannon and The Rhythm King Band, March 22, Knuckleheads. $17

The Hunna and Coasts with High Time Live, March 22, RecordBar. $18

Senses Fail with Reggie and the Full Effect and more, March 22, Granada. $18.50

Supersuckers with Drivin’ N Cryin’, March 22, Knuckleheads. $18

Eric Johnson, March 23, VooDoo. $25-$55

Franco Escamilla with R.P.M, March 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39-$99

Hot Club of Cowtown, March 23, Knuckleheads. $20

The Mowgli’s with Mainland, March 24, RecordBar. $20

Radney Foster with Sara Morgan, March 24, Knuckleheads. $45

Tiffany Haddish, March 24, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35

Andy Grammer, March 25, Madrid. $28-$130

John Hiatt & the Goners with Sonny Landreth, March 27, Knuckleheads. $39.50

Christopher Cross, March 29, Madrid. $39.50-$79.50

Tom Green, March 29, The Truman. $25-$33

Frank Waln, March 30, Lied Center. $14-$25

Carolyn Wonderland, March 31, Knuckleheads. $15

Pop Evil with Black Map and Palaye Royale, March 31, The Truman. $23

Martin Sexton, April 2, Knuckleheads. $25

Mat Kearney, April 3, Uptown. $25-$50

Billie Eilish, April 4, RecordBar. Sold out.

Dan Auerbach and The Easy Eye Sound Revue featuring Robert Finley and Shannon Shaw, April 4, The Truman. $35-$40

Dweezil Zappa, April 4, Knuckleheads. $28-$55

KU Jazz Ensemble with Anat Cohen, April 5, Lied Center. $14-$25

Baths, April 6, RecordBar. $15-$18

Danielle Nicole, April 7, Knuckleheads. $15

The Darkness, April 8, The Truman. $25-$30

Dashboard Confessional, April 8, Granada. $33.10

John McCutcheon, April 8, Lied Center. $16-$30

Power Rangers Live, April 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$149

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Friends, April 10, The Truman. $30.50-$34

Coast Modern, April 10, Riot Room. $15-$18

Missio, April 10, RecordBar. $15-$17

Timeflies, April 10, Knuckleheads. $25

Todrick Hall, April 10, Madrid. $30-$49.50

AJR, April 11, The Truman. $18-$79

Zoso, April 13, VooDoo. $10-$30

Brian Fallon & the Howling Weather, April 14, Riot Room. $22

Karla Perez, April 14, VooDoo. $9-$28

Rhea Butcher, April 14, RecordBar. $15

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, April 17, Lied Center. $11-$25

Cigarettes After Sex, April 18, Bottleneck. $18

Justin Moore with Dylan Scott, April 19, St. Joseph Civic Arena. $26.75-$46.75

Brett Eldredge with Devin Dawson and Jillian Jacqueline, April 21, Uptown. $35-$45

Shooter Jennings, April 21, Granada. $22

Odesza, April 25, Providence Amphitheater. $39.50

Denny Laine and the Cryers, April 26, Knuckleheads. $25-$45

SFJAZZ Collective, April 27, Folly. $20-$25

Travis Tritt, April 27, Ameristar. $50-$65

Franz Ferdinand, April 28, The Truman. $31-$33

Maks, Val & Peta Live on Tour: Confidential, April 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$89.50

“Weird Al” Yankovic with Emo Philips, April 29, Folly. $39-$69.50

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Off the Wall: Pop Hits of the ’80s,” May 4, Helzberg Hall. $31.50-$66.50

“Whose Live Anyway?” May 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38-$78

Disney Junior Dance Party, May 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $19.50-$54.50

Soulfly with Nile, May 9, Riot Room. $25-$30

Brian Culbertson, May 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$47.50

Trevor Noah, May 12, Starlight. $39.50-$85

Jimmy Eat World with The Hotelier and Microwave, May 15, The Truman. $32-$35

Impractical Jokers, May 19, Starlight. $42.50-$82.50

Insomnium with Mechanize, May 29, Riot Room. $15

David Bromberg Quintet, May 31, Knuckleheads. $35

Barenaked Ladies with Better Than Ezra and KT Tunstall, June 2, Starlight. $25-$95

Glenn Miller Orchestra, June 14, Kauffman Center. $48-$68

Kesha and Macklemore, June 26, Sprint Center. $30.50-$100.50

Kenny Chesney, July 14, Arrowhead. $27-$425

Foreigner with Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, July 17, Starlight. $29.50-$199.50

Shania Twain, July 24, Sprint Center. $29.95-$149.95

Agent Orange with FEA, July 31, RecordBar. $15

David Feherty, Aug. 10, Kauffman Center. $54.96-$69.42

Sam Smith, Aug. 18, Sprint Center. $35-$123

Niall Horan with Maren Morris, Aug. 22, Starlight. $37-$107

Bill Maher, Aug. 26, Music Hall. $49.50-$125

Ian Anderson Presents Jethro Tull, Sept. 1, Starlight. $49.50-$125

Taylor Swift, Sept. 8, Arrowhead. $45.50-$420.50

Maroon 5 with Julia Michaels, Sept. 11, Sprint Center. $49.50-$149.50

Ed Sheeran, Oct. 13, Arrowhead. $35-$116

