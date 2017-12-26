Tickets on sale: Eagles, Charlie Puth, Kesha & Macklemore, Lil Boosie, Travis Tritt

New and noteworthy
Lil Boosie, Jan. 20, Uptown. $56-$150
Jackopierce, Jan. 26, Knuckleheads. $20-$55
“Disney Live! Mickey and Minnie’s Doorway to Magic,” Feb. 10, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $23-$65
Mickey Avalon and Dirt Nasty, Feb. 10, Riot Room. $20-$25
Asleep at the Wheel with Lindi Ortega, Feb. 16, Knuckleheads. $30
Jeezy, Feb. 16, Uptown. $33
Moon Taxi, Feb. 17, The Truman. $25
Peter Cetera, Feb. 18, Kauffman Center. $39-$109
Talib Kweli with Niko Is and more, Feb. 21, Riot Room. $25
Gaelic Storm, Feb. 28, Knuckleheads. $25
The Dollop, March 2, The Truman. $27.50-$52.50
Ganja White Night with Subtronics and Dirt Monkey, March 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25
Matisyahu, March 2, VooDoo. $27-$125
Jim Jefferies, March 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$55
Sam Bush, March 10, Knuckleheads. $24.50
Sara Evans with RaeLynn and Kalie Shorr, March 15, Kauffman Center. $39-$79
Eagles, March 19, Sprint Center. $99.50-$229.50
Franco Escamilla with R.P.M, March 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39-$99
Christopher Cross, March 29, Madrid. $39.50-$79.50
Todrick Hall, April 10, Madrid. $30-$49.50
Black Tiger Sex Machine, April 12, Granada. $20
Travis Tritt, April 27, Ameristar. $50-$65
Disney Junior Dance Party, May 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $19.50-$54.50
Kesha and Macklemore, June 26, Sprint Center. $30.50-$100.50
Charlie Puth with Hailee Steinfeld, Aug. 9, Starlight. $40-$69.50
Also on sale
Cas Haley with Joel Castillo, Dec. 28, Knuckleheads. $25
Do or Die with Statik G and more, Dec. 28, Riot Room. $15-$17
The Elders, Dec. 29, RecordBar. $15-$20
Black Label Society with Corrosion of Conformity, Dec. 30, Uptown. $35-$55
Homestead Grays with Ricky Dean Sinatra, Dec. 30, Bottleneck. Sold out.
The Rainmakers, Dec. 30, Knuckleheads. $15
A Roaring ’20s New Year’s Eve hosted by Victor & Penny, Dec. 31, RecordBar. $20-$50
Kid Rock, Dec. 31, Sprint Center. $37.50-$127
New Year’s Eve with Samantha Fish, Bel Airs and Atlantic Express, Dec. 31, Knuckleheads. $90
Split Lip Rayfield with Sopchoppy and Grassfed, Dec. 31, Bottleneck. $20
The Zeros and Boogie Wonderland, Dec. 31, Ameristar. $30
Markiplier, Jan. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $36.50-$126.50
Here Comes the Mummies, Jan. 5, Knuckleheads. $28.50
The Band That Fell to Earth, Jan. 6, RecordBar. $15-$50
Mike Dillon, Jan. 6, The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures. $20
Adelitas Way, Jan. 9, Aftershock. $18
Lana Del Rey with Jhene Aiko, Jan. 9, Sprint Center. $39.50-$125
Cody Johnson, Jan. 11, The Truman. $22-$27
Krizz Kaliko, Jan. 11, Riot Room. $15
Black Veil Brides and Asking Alexandria with Crown the Empire, Jan. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.50
Chris Young with Kane Brown and Lanco, Jan. 12, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $39-$203
Hairball, Jan. 12, VooDoo. $14.50-$37.50
Arctic Lights, Jan. 13, Bottleneck. $25
Brian Regan, Jan. 13, Music Hall. $47-$58
John McEuen Duo with Matt Cartsonis and Porter Union, Jan. 13, Knuckleheads. $20
Louis John Lipari, E-Rock and Frank Werth, Jan. 13, Knuckleheads. $15
Tony Sands, Jan. 13, Ameristar. $25-$52
Brett Young, Jan. 14, Granada. $25
Crucial Conflict 3: Money Time, Jan. 14, Riot Room. $15-$20
Criss Angel, Jan. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$125
The Wailers, Jan. 16, Riot Room. $24-$28
Destroyer with Mega Bog, Jan. 17, RecordBar. $20
The Green with Sammy Johnson and Leilani Wolfgramm, Jan. 17, Granada. $20
Lee Ann Womack, Jan. 18, Knuckleheads. $35
Paul Wall, Jan. 18, Riot Room. $25-$30
Stoney LaRue, Jan. 18, Granada. $15
Anti-Flag and Stray From the Path with The White Noise and Sharptooth, Jan. 19, Granada. $18
Hamilton Loomis, Jan. 19, Knuckleheads. $15
Jerry Seinfeld, Jan. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $68.50-$175
Marcus Roberts Trio, Jan. 19, Folly. $20-$25
Tribal Seeds with The Original Wailers, Jan. 19, VooDoo. $24.50-$59.50
The Veer Union, Jan. 19, Aftershock. $15
The Wombats, Jan. 19, The Truman. $22-$25
Casey Donahew, Jan. 20, Granada. $20
Havok, Jan. 20, Aftershock. $15
Jim Norton, Jan. 20, Liberty Hall. $29-$34
Mod Sun with Call Me Karizma and more, Jan. 20, Riot Room. $20-$25
Sinbad, Jan. 20, Ameristar. $35-$52
Margo Price, Jan. 23, Knuckleheads. $18
Red Fang, Jan. 23, Riot Room. $17-$20
Silverstein and Tonight Alive with Broadside and Picturesque, Jan. 24, Granada. $18
Joe Satriani, John Petrucci and Phil Collen, Jan. 25, Uptown. $39.50-$125
Noah Gundersen, Jan. 25, RecordBar. $17-$20
Datsik, Jan. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $28-$33
Drive-By Truckers with Lilly Hiatt, Jan. 26, The Truman. $25-$28
El Monstero, Jan. 26, Uptown. $26-$55
Little Miss Nasty, Jan. 26, Aftershock. $15
Milligan / Vaughan Project, Jan. 26, Knuckleheads. $15
Milky Chance, Jan. 27, The Truman. $30-$35
Deborah Brown Quintet, Jan. 28, Polsky Theatre. $20
Flobots with McLovins, Jan. 28, Riot Room. $15-$17
K.Flay, Jan. 28, The Truman. $18-$89
Marilyn Manson with Hyborian, Jan. 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $43
Yung Lean and Sad Boys, Jan. 28, Granada. $18
August Burns Red, Jan. 30, Granada. $23
Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band, Jan. 30, Liberty Hall. $30-$45
Jeff Austin Band, Jan. 31, Granada. $18
Mako, Jan. 31, RecordBar. $16-$18
Hippo Campus, Feb. 1, Bottleneck. $16
Indigenous, Feb. 2, Knuckleheads. $15
Rory Scovel, Feb. 2, RecordBar. $18-$20
Special Forces and Double Vision, Feb. 2, Knuckleheads. $15
Tim Allen, Feb. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $59.50-$99.50
Ybn Nahmir with Almighty Jay, Feb. 2, Granada. $20
Randy Rogers Band, Feb. 3, Uptown. $20
Zach Stevenson, Feb. 3, Knuckleheads. $15
Avatar with The Brains and Hellzapoppin’, Feb. 5, Granada. $19
MØ and Cashmere Cat, Feb. 5, The Truman. $26-$28
Alejandro Escovedo, Feb. 6, Knuckleheads. $20
Fruition, Feb. 7, Granada. $15
Keys N Krates, Feb. 7, Uptown. $25
Tyler, The Creator, Feb. 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50
Yonder Mountain String Band with The Southern Belles, Feb. 7, Bottleneck. $29.50
Alan Jackson, Feb. 8, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $35.99-$125.99
Blackberry Smoke, Feb. 8, Uptown. $30-$35
Michael Glabicki and Dirk Miller, Feb. 8, Knuckleheads. $18.50
Psymbionic with Widdler, Feb. 8, Bottleneck. $15
Ron Pope, Feb. 8, Granada. $18
Julia Othmer, Feb. 9, Knuckleheads. $15
Rodney Carrington, Feb. 9-10, Ameristar. $55-$75
Seasons of Blizzard featuring Brillz, 12th Planet and more, Feb. 9-10, Granada. $55
Jagged Edge with Michael Blackson, Keke Wyatt and Tammy Rivera, Feb. 10, Uptown. $55-$125
Kathleen Madigan, Feb. 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$36.50
The Lacs, Feb. 10, Knuckleheads. $18
Stokley, Feb. 10, VooDoo. $20-$45
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, Feb. 11, Lied Center. $16-$30
Big Wild, Feb. 11, RecordBar. $18-$20
Jacob Sartorius, Feb. 11, The Truman. $29.50-$35
Mac Sabbath, Feb. 11, Knuckleheads. $16
Poppy, Feb. 11, Granada. $18
Smile Empty Soul, Feb. 11, Aftershock. $15
Set It Off with The Gospel Youth, Feb. 12, Granada. $16
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Feb. 13, The Truman. $25-$28
Lil Xan with Steven Cannon, Feb. 13, Granada. $20
Neck Deep, Feb. 14, The Truman. $20-$55
High Valley, Feb. 15, VooDoo. $19.50-$29.50
Kayzo, Feb. 15, The Truman. $20-$30
Radio Moscow with Amplified Heat, Feb. 15, Riot Room. $15
Whiskey Myers, Feb. 15, Granada. $18
Brad Paisley with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell, Feb. 16, Sprint Center. $29.99-$129.99
Cyrille Aimee, Feb. 17, Folly. $20-$25
In This Moment with DED, New Years Day and P.O.D, Feb. 17, VooDoo. $32-$146
Josh Abbott Band, Feb. 17, Granada. $18
Charles Williams Trio, Feb. 18, Polsky Theatre. $20
Darci Lynne & Friends Live, Feb. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$35
NF, Feb. 18, Uptown. $25
Wild Rivers, Feb. 18, Knuckleheads. $15
Ani DiFranco, Feb. 20, Madrid. $35-$49.50
Brockhampton, Feb. 21, The Truman. $28.50-$50
Davina and the Vagabonds, Feb. 21, Knuckleheads. $15
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Feb. 21, Madrid. $35-$65
R.Lum.R, Feb. 21, RecordBar. $15-$17
Starset with Palisades and more, Feb. 21, Granada. $17
A Day to Remember with Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse and The Devil Wears Prada, Feb. 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$49.50
Sabaton and Kreator, Feb. 22, The Truman. $25-$30
Dan + Shay and Noe Palma, Feb. 23, Uptown. $55-$100
Lee Brice, Feb. 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38-$48
LP, Feb. 23, The Truman. $22-$25
TobyMac with Mandisa, Danny Gokey and more, Feb. 23, Sprint Center. $15-$69.75
Gene Watson, Feb. 24, Ameristar. $20-$35
Judah & the Lion, Feb. 24, Uptown. $25-$45
New Politics, Feb. 24, The Truman. $25-$30
Enslaved with Wolves in the Throne Room and more, Feb. 25, Granada. $20
Lotus, Feb. 25, The Truman. $22-$25
Steve Aoki with Desiigner, Feb. 25, Uptown. $35-$38
Janis Siegel, Feb. 26-27, Lied Center. $19-$35
Aaron Lewis, Feb. 28-March 1, VooDoo. $29.50-$79.50
Coin, Feb. 28, The Truman. $20-$25
Pvris, Feb. 28, Granada. $25-$99
Donavon Frankenreiter, March 1, Bottleneck. $18
Why? March 1, Granada. $16
Granger Smith, March 2, Granada. $20
I Set My Friends On Fire, March 2, Aftershock. $15
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, March 2, Ameristar. $35-$55
Septicflesh and Dark Funeral with Thy Antichrist, March 2, Riot Room. $22
Steve Winwood, March 2, Uptown. $59-$145
Ben Sollee and Kentucky Native with Mipso, March 3, Knuckleheads. $15
Lorde, March 3, Sprint Center. $39.50-$99.50
Awolnation with Nothing But Thieves, March 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $31.25
J.I.D and Earthgang, March 4, Granada. $20
Watain with Destroyer 666, March 4, Riot Room. $25
Dorothy, March 5, RecordBar. $17.50-$20
Skinny Lister, March 5, Riot Room. $15
Bully with Melkbelly, March 6, RecordBar. $15
Phillip Phillips, March 7, The Truman. $25-$149
Boogie T, March 8, The Truman. $15-$25
Y and T, March 8, VooDoo. $19.50-$27.50
Aaron Watson with Josh Ward, March 9, Granada. $20
The Beach Boys, March 9, Missouri Theatre. $59-$125
The Hot Sardines, March 9, Folly. $20-$25
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Lady Be Good,” March 9, Helzberg Hall. $31.50-$66.50
Three Dog Night, March 9, Ameristar. $45-$60
Arlo Guthrie, March 10, Yardley Hall. $38-$125
Lucero, March 10, Granada. $17
Marlon Williams, March 10, RecordBar. $15
The Oh Hellos with Lowland Hum, March 11, RecordBar. $18-$20
Quinn XCII, March 11, Granada. $18
Above & Beyond, March 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30.50-$35.50
K.D. Lang, March 13, Uptown. $45-$124
They Might Be Giants, March 13, The Truman. $22-$25
Declan McKenna with Chappell Roan, March 14, Bottleneck. $15
Excision, March 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38-$43
Walk Off the Earth, March 14, VooDoo. $35-$195
Cadillac Three, March 15, Knuckleheads. $20
Glen Hansard, March 15, The Truman. $35-$40
Lights with Chase Atlantic and DCF, March 15, Madrid. $26-$39.50
Pink, March 15, Sprint Center. $47.50-$207.45
Tigers Jaw with Yowler and Looming, March 15, Bottleneck. $17
Uriah Heep, March 15, Knuckleheads. $35
Festival of Laughs: Sommore, Earthquake, George Wallace and Don DC Curry, March 16, Music Hall. $54-$77
Galactic, March 16, Uptown. $27-$45
The Lone Bellow, March 16, Knuckleheads. $28.50-$79
“One Night of Queen” by Gary Mullen and the Works, March 16, Yardley Hall. $38-$55
Riverdance, March 16-17, Kauffman Center. $39-$79
Under the Streetlamp, March 16, Ameristar. $35-$50
Chubby Carrier, March 17, Knuckleheads. $15
Miranda Lambert with Jon Pardi and Ashley McBryde, March 17, Sprint Center. $39.75-$59.75
The Contortionist, March 18, Granada. $19
Matt Otto Quintet, March 18, Polsky Theatre. $20
Anderson East, March 20, Madrid. $17-$35
Albert Cummings with Shannon and The Rhythm King Band, March 22, Knuckleheads. $17
The Hunna and Coasts with High Time Live, March 22, RecordBar. $18
Senses Fail with Reggie and the Full Effect and more, March 22, Granada. $18.50
Supersuckers with Drivin’ N Cryin’, March 22, Knuckleheads. $18
Eric Johnson, March 23, VooDoo. $25-$55
Hot Club of Cowtown, March 23, Knuckleheads. $20
The Mowgli’s with Mainland, March 24, RecordBar. $20
Radney Foster with Sara Morgan, March 24, Knuckleheads. $45
Tiffany Haddish, March 24, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35
Andy Grammer, March 25, Madrid. $28-$130
John Hiatt & the Goners with Sonny Landreth, March 27, Knuckleheads. $39.50
Tom Green, March 29, The Truman. $25-$33
Frank Waln, March 30, Lied Center. $14-$25
Carolyn Wonderland, March 31, Knuckleheads. $15
Pop Evil with Black Map and Palaye Royale, March 31, The Truman. $23
Martin Sexton, April 2, Knuckleheads. $25
Mat Kearney, April 3, Uptown. $25-$50
Billie Eilish, April 4, RecordBar. Sold out.
Dan Auerbach and The Easy Eye Sound Revue featuring Robert Finley and Shannon Shaw, April 4, The Truman. $35-$40
Dweezil Zappa, April 4, Knuckleheads. $28-$55
KU Jazz Ensemble with Anat Cohen, April 5, Lied Center. $14-$25
Baths, April 6, RecordBar. $15-$18
Danielle Nicole, April 7, Knuckleheads. $15
The Darkness, April 8, The Truman. $25-$30
Dashboard Confessional, April 8, Granada. $33.10
John McCutcheon, April 8, Lied Center. $16-$30
Power Rangers Live, April 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$149
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Friends, April 10, The Truman. $30.50-$34
Coast Modern, April 10, Riot Room. $15-$18
Missio, April 10, RecordBar. $15-$17
Timeflies, April 10, Knuckleheads. $25
AJR, April 11, The Truman. $18-$79
Zoso, April 13, VooDoo. $10-$30
Brian Fallon & the Howling Weather, April 14, Riot Room. $22
Karla Perez, April 14, VooDoo. $9-$28
Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, April 17, Lied Center. $11-$25
Cigarettes After Sex, April 18, Bottleneck. $18
Justin Moore with Dylan Scott, April 19, St. Joseph Civic Arena. $26.75-$46.75
Brett Eldredge with Devin Dawson and Jillian Jacqueline, April 21, Uptown. $35-$45
Shooter Jennings, April 21, Granada. $22
Odesza, April 25, Providence Amphitheater. $39.50
Denny Laine and the Cryers, April 26, Knuckleheads. $25-$45
SFJAZZ Collective, April 27, Folly. $20-$25
Franz Ferdinand, April 28, The Truman. $31-$33
Maks, Val & Peta Live on Tour: Confidential, April 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$89.50
“Weird Al” Yankovic with Emo Philips, April 29, Folly. $39-$69.50
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Off the Wall: Pop Hits of the ’80s,” May 4, Helzberg Hall. $31.50-$66.50
“Whose Live Anyway?” May 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38-$78
Soulfly with Nile, May 9, Riot Room. $25-$30
Brian Culbertson, May 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$47.50
Trevor Noah, May 12, Starlight. $39.50-$85
Jimmy Eat World with The Hotelier and Microwave, May 15, The Truman. $32-$35
Impractical Jokers, May 19, Starlight. $42.50-$82.50
Insomnium with Mechanize, May 29, Riot Room. $15
David Bromberg Quintet, May 31, Knuckleheads. $35
Barenaked Ladies with Better Than Ezra and KT Tunstall, June 2, Starlight. $25-$95
Glenn Miller Orchestra, June 14, Kauffman Center. $48-$68
Kenny Chesney, July 14, Arrowhead. $27-$425
Foreigner with Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, July 17, Starlight. $29.50-$199.50
Shania Twain, July 24, Sprint Center. $29.95-$149.95
Agent Orange with FEA, July 31, RecordBar. $15
David Feherty, Aug. 10, Kauffman Center. $54.96-$69.42
Sam Smith, Aug. 18, Sprint Center. $35-$123
Niall Horan with Maren Morris, Aug. 22, Starlight. $37-$107
Bill Maher, Aug. 26, Music Hall. $49.50-$125
Ian Anderson Presents Jethro Tull, Sept. 1, Starlight. $49.50-$125
Taylor Swift, Sept. 8, Arrowhead. $45.50-$420.50
Maroon 5 with Julia Michaels, Sept. 11, Sprint Center. $49.50-$149.50
Ed Sheeran, Oct. 13, Arrowhead. $35-$116
Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com
