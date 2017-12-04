Taylor Swift and Verified Fan: A heavenly match for her fans or a crass money grab?

More Videos 0:45 Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab? Pause 1:30 Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips 1:33 Watch the rise of the supermoon 1:07 Sprint CEO reveals how some customers pay more for a phone than it cost originally 0:43 Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 1:15 Darrelle Revis: 'We put ourselves in a hole with some of those penalties' 7:14 Andy Reid on Sunday’s loss: “I go on to the next game...” 1:15 MU's Barry Odom: Coaches still learning early signing period 0:40 Travis Kelce 'sick' of criticism of Alex Smith 3:35 Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab? Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program aims to get tickets into the hands of artists’ biggest fans. But has Taylor Swift turned the process into a process to line her pockets and boost her profile? Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program aims to get tickets into the hands of artists’ biggest fans. But has Taylor Swift turned the process into a process to line her pockets and boost her profile? Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program aims to get tickets into the hands of artists’ biggest fans. But has Taylor Swift turned the process into a process to line her pockets and boost her profile? Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star