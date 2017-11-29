KC Latin rock band turns things around this year, will play Saturday at Knuckleheads

More Videos 4:47 Tasting the new Irish menu at Brady's Public House Pause 2:36 What’s the best U2 song? Generations of KC fans pick their favorites 2:18 Fly over Arrowhead Stadium and see U2 concert stage 0:58 How music producer Anthony 'JWhite Did It' of KCK did it 1:18 The stage for U2's Joshua Tree tour is massive. Here's a closer look 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 2:40 Trump promotes GOP tax plan in Missouri speech 1:45 86-year-old carjacking victim went out "in a blaze of glory," son says 1:12 The rise and fall of the 2017 Kansas City Chiefs 7:05 Andy Reid on possibility of QB change: 'It's not one guy' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Star Sessions with Making Movies Star Sessions featured Making Movies, a Kansas City quartet that blends rock with Afro-Cuban rhythms and various blends of Latin music, on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 with host Timothy Finn at the Blue Room in the Historic 18th & Vine District. This song is titled "Verdad." Star Sessions featured Making Movies, a Kansas City quartet that blends rock with Afro-Cuban rhythms and various blends of Latin music, on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 with host Timothy Finn at the Blue Room in the Historic 18th & Vine District. This song is titled "Verdad." Beth Welsh & Timothy Finn The Kansas City Star

