  • How music producer Anthony 'JWhite Did It' of KCK did it

    Anthony “J.White Did It” White, who grew up in Kansas City, Kan., is the producer behind rapper Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow," the No. 1 song in the country.

Anthony "J.White Did It" White, who grew up in Kansas City, Kan., is the producer behind rapper Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow," the No. 1 song in the country.
Anthony “J.White Did It” White, who grew up in Kansas City, Kan., is the producer behind rapper Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow," the No. 1 song in the country. Chris Ochsner and Aaron Randle The Kansas City Star
Kansas City Symphony and KCK native and producer J. White nominated for Grammys

By Timothy Finn

tfinn@kcstar.com

November 28, 2017 03:15 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

The Recording Academy on Tuesday announced nominees for the 60th annual Grammy Awards, and two of the nominees have ties to Kansas City.

Kansas City, Kan., native and music producer Anthony White, who goes by “J. White,” is a nominee in the best rap song category for his songwriting role in the Cardi B hit “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves).” Cardi B is also a nominee in the best rap performance for the song.

Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony are up for two Grammys: for best engineered album/classical and for contemporary classical composition. Both are for the album “American Symphony — Finding Rothko — Picture Studies,” Adam Schoenberg, composer.

In September, “Bodak Yellow” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, dethroning Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do.” Cardi B became the first solo woman rap artist to hit No. 1 on the chart in nearly 20 years. Lauryn Hill did it previously in 1998 with “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

The week the song hit No. 1, White told The Star he knew they had a hit. “When we got the song done,” he joked, “I immediately started shopping for a new car.”

In his review of the “American Symphony” album, The Star’s classical music writer, Patrick Neas, called Schoenberg a masterful orchestrator and wrote: “ ‘Finding Rothko’ captures the abstract artist’s rapturous spirituality, and ‘Picture Studies,’ Schoenberg’s answer to Modest Mussorgsky’s ‘Pictures at an Exhibition,’ brings masterpieces from the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art vividly to life.”

The 60th annual Grammy Awards show will air Jan. 28 on CBS.

Timothy Finn: 816-234-4781, @phinnagain

